Idaho man rides unicycle over 30 miles while juggling

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Idaho man rode a unicycle for more than 30 miles while juggling to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he upgraded his unicycle for the record attempt from a standard 20-inch wheel to a larger 36-inch wheel.

"When you're trying to cover distance it's much better to have a bigger wheel," Rush said.

He said it was about four years of preparation and six months of serious preparation before he was ready to officially tackle the record for farthest distance traveled on a unicycle while juggling.

Rush rode 123 laps around a track -- 30.74 miles -- before making a mistake while juggling, ending the attempt. His distance was more than twice the previous record, 12 miles, and also defeated an unofficial record of 18 miles.