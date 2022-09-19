ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho man rides unicycle over 30 miles while juggling

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rwnbg_0i1ReDqJ00

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Idaho man rode a unicycle for more than 30 miles while juggling to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he upgraded his unicycle for the record attempt from a standard 20-inch wheel to a larger 36-inch wheel.

"When you're trying to cover distance it's much better to have a bigger wheel," Rush said.

He said it was about four years of preparation and six months of serious preparation before he was ready to officially tackle the record for farthest distance traveled on a unicycle while juggling.

Rush rode 123 laps around a track -- 30.74 miles -- before making a mistake while juggling, ending the attempt. His distance was more than twice the previous record, 12 miles, and also defeated an unofficial record of 18 miles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

Virginia man's stop for coffee earns him a $250,000 lottery prize

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man stopped at a gas station for a cup of coffee and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. Miguel Morales of Culpeper told Virginia Lottery officials he was only after a cup of coffee when he stopped into the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange, but while inside he decided to buy a $250,000 Gold Jackpot scratch-off lottery ticket.
ORANGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
UPI News

Unexpected detour during potato chip run leads to $100,000 lottery win

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a trip to buy potato chips took an unexpected detour and led to her winning a $100,000 lottery prize. Marcia Finney, 44, of Shelby, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she went out to buy gas and potato chips, but found her usual store was closed, leading her to instead visit Mike's Food Store on Earl Road in Shelby for her snack.
SHELBY, NC
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods

Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rush
UPI News

Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers. The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat when attendees at a wedding on the second floor of the building reported the floor was collapsing.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho view: Little ‘broke’ education initiative; now he owns it

When it comes to Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act, Gov. Brad Little ought to be having a Colin Powell moment. In a quote he apparently lifted from a newspaper columnist, the late secretary of state was famous for invoking the pottery rule: “You break it, you own it.”
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Guinness World Records#Unicycle#Stem
KGW

Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
451K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy