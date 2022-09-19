ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics

If the Boston Celtics decide to look for a Robert Williams III replacement while the big man recovers from surgery, they could consider LaMarcus Aldridge for the role. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics showed a “little interest” in Aldridge this summer. Now with Williams set to undergo surgery and be sidelined for four to six weeks, Aldridge has emerged as a potential target to provide immediate help.
3 best candidates on Nets roster to fill backup PG role behind Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons

As the Brooklyn Nets begin training camp next week, one of several questions continues to be: Who is the roster’s backup point guard?. Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving will shoulder most of the ball-handling responsibilities for the Nets this season. Despite this, Irving has frequently been used off the ball in his last two seasons and Brooklyn will utilize the 6-foot-11 Simmons in a variety of positions. Positionless basketball has become standard in the NBA, but the presence of a floor general remains an important part of orchestrating offenses and controlling games.
Marc Stein Explains Why The Nets Signed Markieff Morris: “The Nets Were Desperate To Add A Veteran Who Could Command The Respect Of Stars Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving…”

Everything seemed to be falling apart for the Brooklyn Nets not too long ago when Kevin Durant requested a trade, and Kyrie Irving also seemed to be on his way out, but the franchise has steadied the ship for now. The Nets managed to keep their two superstars as they held their ground despite mounting pressure from Durant and their front office deserves a lot of credit for not succumbing.
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
Report: Lakers have interesting plan for Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.
Celtics Waive Veteran Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
