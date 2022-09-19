As the Brooklyn Nets begin training camp next week, one of several questions continues to be: Who is the roster’s backup point guard?. Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving will shoulder most of the ball-handling responsibilities for the Nets this season. Despite this, Irving has frequently been used off the ball in his last two seasons and Brooklyn will utilize the 6-foot-11 Simmons in a variety of positions. Positionless basketball has become standard in the NBA, but the presence of a floor general remains an important part of orchestrating offenses and controlling games.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO