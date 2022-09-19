ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Hayes to play Oscar Levant in new Broadway play

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in 2023.

Hayes, 52, will play late actor, comedian and pianist Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar, a new play from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright.

Good Night, Oscar will begin performances April 7, 2023, at Belasco Theatre in New York and officially open April 24. The show's run will conclude Aug. 27.

The play takes place in 1958 and sees Levant appear as a guest on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jack Paar.

"Good Night, Oscar explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption," an official description reads.

Hayes said in a statement that he's "thrilled for Broadway audiences to experience Good Night, Oscar."

"Oscar Levant was a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur. It's an honor to be portraying one of my heroes," the actor said.

Good Night, Oscar is directed by Lisa Peterson. The cast also includes Emily Bergl, Peter Grosz, Ben Rappaport and John Zdrojeski.

Hayes is best known for playing Jack McFarland on the NBC series Will & Grace. He previously appeared on Broadway in Promises, Promises and An Act of God.

