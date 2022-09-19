ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 weighing $4.2B private equity offer

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwwjO_0i1Re0S700
Members of KnowBe4's human resources department meet in a conference room in March 2019. KnowBe4 on Monday announced it had received a buyout offer from Austin, Texas private equity firm Vista Equity Partners that would value the company at $4.2 billion. [ URSO, CHRIS | Tampa Bay Times ]

Clearwater cybersecurity training company KnowBe4 has received a multi-billion dollar to go private.

Austin, Texas private equity firm Vista Equity Partners has made the company a buyout offer of $24 per share, a 39% premium over Friday’s closing price of $17.30, in a deal that values the company at $4.2 billion.

Companies tied to Vista already own 13.5% of voting shares of KnowBe4, including 2.6% of its Class A common stock and 14.3% of its Class B stock, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. In many cases, Class B stock is less valuable than Class A stock because it carries restricted shareholder rights — but KnowBe4 considers Class B shares to be identical in value, convertible to Class A shares at the option of the holder.

Subtracting the Class A and B shares that Vista’s companies already own, the equity group’s offer to buy all remaining shares would be worth approximately $3.8 billion.

In a statement, the company said it has formed a committee of independent directors to weigh Vista’s offer “and other potential value creation opportunities to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of KnowBe3 and its stockholders.” The company said it will not comment further until the committee makes its decision.

Founded in 2010, KnowBe4 trains clients’ employees to recognize and combat cybersecurity risks such as phishing scams. The company received its first $1 billion “unicorn” valuation in 2019, and two years later launched an initial public offering, pulling in $175 million in its first days of trading.

The company had 1,366 employees at the end of 2021, according to its most annual report, including 264 outside the United States. Last year it reported a net loss of $11.8 million.

Vista Equity Partners was founded in 2000 and is one of the world’s largest technology investment firms, with holdings in dozens of companies. Over the summer, Vista and another firm closed a $16.5 billion buyout of cloud computing company Citrix Systems.

KnowBe4 shares jumped by more than a quarter after the Nasdaq opened Monday, and sat at $21.72 by mid-morning.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.

Tampa Bay Times

