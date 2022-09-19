ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.

Sgt. Gary Ewer passed away due to a medical emergency while he was off duty at church Sunday morning, the department said.

Ewer was transported to an area hospital, and passed away with his wife and other individuals with the Liberty Police Department at his side.

"Yesterday, we lost a beloved brother in blue, sergeant, husband, father, and many other wonderful titles," the department said in a statement.

Ewer began with Liberty police in 1996 and served in every division a commissioned officer is able to work, according to the department.

Liberty police says Ewer's funeral arrangements are pending and his family requests privacy at the time.

KSHB 41 Action News

