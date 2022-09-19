ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 131

ffs (not again)
2d ago

I can't wait for yhe little Debbie lawsuits start pouring from people claiming the snack cakes are the reason they are obese.. people need to start holding themselves accountable and stop blaming it on others

Reply(8)
107
JW&Cowboys
2d ago

another Biden lie, about the only industries that cannot be sued, what about all the pharm companies that can't be sued for sIde effects etc.. from their covid 19 shots an boosters. oh yeah, also all those so call representatives in WDC, including the WH.

Reply(6)
74
Kenneth
2d ago

🤣 🤣. Apparently the guy should never use a gun if he doesn't know how to handle one. I do not believe that gun went off by itself. Especially if the safety was on, but I doubt it. Human error.

Reply(1)
28
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black

A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
LIVONIA, MI
The Independent

Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has absurdly warned that leftist “Deep State” globalists are plotting to stage false flag violent events to win the midterm elections for Democrats - just weeks after he publicly admitted to making false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax. Speaking on his Infowars show, Mr Jones asserted that the “Deep State” would blame staged violence on far-right groups in an effort to take over the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.“Racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings… attacks on the power supply being blamed on the right wing... They intend to bring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Legal Liability#American Military News#Michigan Sheriff#Department
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'

An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
DAYTON, OH
Fox News

California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy