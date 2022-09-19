ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Facing Possible NFL Suspension

A former Ohio State Buckeyes football star is facing a possible NFL suspension this week. Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, who starred for the Buckeyes, got into it with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans during Sunday's game. Now, both Lattimore and Evans are facing possible NFL suspensions for their roles...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tom Brady
Cleveland.com

Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
