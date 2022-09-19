Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
ESPN
Source: NFL warns Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians over sideline conduct in Week 2
TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL sent former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians a warning about his conduct on the sideline in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, telling him future similar conduct will result in discipline for him and the club, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. Arians,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL suspends Bucs’ Mike Evans one game for altercation with Saints’ Marshon Lattimore
TAMPA — Mike Evans is the biggest loser in another one-on-one battle with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The NFL suspended the Bucs receiver without pay for one game for creating what the league termed “a melee,” which ensued following his actions in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.
Former Ohio State Star Facing Possible NFL Suspension
A former Ohio State Buckeyes football star is facing a possible NFL suspension this week. Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, who starred for the Buckeyes, got into it with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans during Sunday's game. Now, both Lattimore and Evans are facing possible NFL suspensions for their roles...
NFL reportedly issues warning to Bruce Arians about his conduct on sideline before Buccaneers-Saints brawl
Just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got into a massive brawl during Sunday's game, cameras captured Bruce Arians getting animated and exchanging words with Marcus Lattimore. Problem is, Arians is no longer a coach with the Buccaneers. He's now an executive. And while executives can be...
Report: Ime Udoka Facing Suspension for Relationship With Staffer
The Celtics coach could reportedly miss the entire 2022–23 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
Mazzulla 'Likely' to become Celtics Interim Head Coach
Former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla inline to take the reins in Boston
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0