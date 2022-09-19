New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO