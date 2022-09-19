ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night. The teen was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification and a citation for high cap mag and metal piercing bullets.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The males, whose ages were unknown, were standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 3500 block of South Indiana Avenue when a red sedan pulled up and someone started shooting from inside the car, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Chicago Police
fox32chicago.com

Rally held for Oak Lawn teen beaten by police during violent arrest

OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Arab American Action Network hosted a rally Wednesday in support of Hadi Abuatelah. Abuatelah was beaten by three Oak Lawn police officers during an arrest in July. The incident was caught on camera. The teen ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and a...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville man charged with unlawful use of a firearm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested after people heard gunshots on Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb. Around 6:15 p.m., Naperville police responded to 2600 block of St. Albans Circle for reports of gunfire and an armed man walking around. Police searched the 2500 block of Durango Lane...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in the face in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot in the face Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 16-year-old was walking around 2:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy