Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for smashing glass doors at Northwest Side businesses and stealing cash
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Dunning and Portage Park business owners about a recent string of commercial burglaries. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or large rock and smashed the front glass door of the business. Once the offenders were inside, they targeted cash registers and safes,...
2 boys, both 16, critically hurt in drive-by shooting near Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two teenagers are in critical condition after they were shot near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night. The teen was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification and a citation for high cap mag and metal piercing bullets.
Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
Chicago Journal
West Pullman man charged in Woodlawn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 critical, and another wounded
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man from the West Pullman neighborhood has been charged in a shooting over the weekend that left 2 people dead, another man in critical condition, and a fourth wounded, authorities said. Police announced charges Wednesday against Khalil Gilmore, 20, of the first block of E. Brayton...
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The males, whose ages were unknown, were standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 3500 block of South Indiana Avenue when a red sedan pulled up and someone started shooting from inside the car, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Rally held for Oak Lawn teen beaten by police during violent arrest
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Arab American Action Network hosted a rally Wednesday in support of Hadi Abuatelah. Abuatelah was beaten by three Oak Lawn police officers during an arrest in July. The incident was caught on camera. The teen ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and a...
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man charged with unlawful use of a firearm
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested after people heard gunshots on Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb. Around 6:15 p.m., Naperville police responded to 2600 block of St. Albans Circle for reports of gunfire and an armed man walking around. Police searched the 2500 block of Durango Lane...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old Granddaughter's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot in the face in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot in the face Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 16-year-old was walking around 2:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old shot man on Red Line train, paralyzing him from the waist down, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 17-year-old Chicago boy with shooting a passenger aboard a Red Line train at Christmastime, paralyzing the victim from the waist down and causing him to lose the use of his hands. However, the teen’s defense attorney claims that police have the wrong person and that...
