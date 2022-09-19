Read full article on original website
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Syracuse Mets hope to lure fans to Ballpark Beer Fest with reduced entry fee
Syracuse. N.Y. — If you reduce the price, will they come?. The Syracuse Mets are hoping to draw a big crowd to the 2022 edition of the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest with a drastic cut in the admission price. This year, general admission is $25, down from $55 last year.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
This year’s Syracuse Downtown Living Tour adds food and culture to the mix
Syracuse, N. Y. — For 16 years, the annual Syracuse Downtown Living Tour has offered a glimpse into the residential opportunities in one of Syracuse’s fastest growing neighborhoods. This year, the tour presented by the Downtown Committee of Syracuse adds elements that lets people know what it would...
Amazon in Clay ramps up hiring as it prepares to ring in its first holiday season
Clay, N.Y. — Online retailing giant Amazon has quickly become one of the Syracuse area’s largest private employers. Just four months after opening, the company’s distribution center in Clay — at 3.8 million square feet, one of the largest warehouses in the world — employs 2,500 full-time workers.
Company news: KeyBank hires LaShay Blaney
LaShay Blaney has joined KeyBank as a commercial analyst. Based in Syracuse, she will assist the Central New York commercial banking team in gathering financial and operational data about clients and prospects, and providing assessments and analysis of the data.
‘The Binge 2′: Cast, release date announced for Christmas movie shot in Syracuse
Hulu has announced the title, cast and release date for American High’s latest movie shot in Syracuse. “It’s a Wonderful Binge” will be released Dec. 9 exclusively on the streaming service, Hulu announced Wednesday. The film, previously known as “The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge,” is a holiday-themed sequel to the largest movie ever shot in Syracuse, “The Binge.”
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale
Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Tucker Tracker: What’s keeping Syracuse’s star back from his first breakaway run?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has hit every level on his personal performance scale through three weeks of play for Syracuse football. He was pleased with his performance against Louisville.
Watch: Late goal gives Fayetteville-Manlius win over state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team defeated No. 21 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse 1-0 Wednesday evening. Both teams were held without a goal until late in the second half when Morgan Goodman netted the go-ahead goal for the Hornets. It was Goodman’s team-leading seventh goal of the season.
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller witnessed people running away
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in his 20s was reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side Wednesday, according to 911 dispatches. Around 1:00 p.m., a man called 911 to report he was shot in the stomach and the leg near the intersection of Delaware Street and Sabine Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
