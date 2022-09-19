Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
theithacan.org
New mini mart owner rebrands to draw college students
With new owners and a new menu, Smiley’s Mini Mart on Rogan’s Corner hopes to appeal more to Ithaca College students. Smiley’s Mini Mart is located right off the college’s campus at 825 Danby Road, next door to the Sunset Grill. Before Smiley’s Mini Mart opened in August 2022, the store was a local convenience store chain called Dandy’s and until 2018, the store was a privately owned convenience store named Rogan’s Corner. Rogan’s Corner has been known for years as a staple spot for Ithaca College students to purchase everyday things such as snacks and drinks. Smiley’s is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Up Up and Away! Super Cooper GOING GOLD For Childhood Cancer Awareness
September is "Childhood Cancer Awareness" Month and Super Cooper Saves the Day wants to let everyone know and to GO GOLD. Super Cooper Saves the Day was created in memory and honor of "Super" Cooper Busch. Cooper was an amazing 4 year old boy with Down Syndrome who battled leukemia...
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
tompkinsweekly.com
Lansing Carnival returns this weekend
In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
tompkinsweekly.com
Jon Dates recounts family’s car dealership
If the legendary Dates Chevrolet Company were still standing at 308 Main St. in Groton today, it would be 105 years old this year. Many still remember it fondly — particularly Jon H. Dates, whose grandfather, John Dates, opened the automotive sales and repair establishment in 1917. John owned,...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Hate Binghamton’s New Roundabouts? They Might Actually Be Safer
Binghamton unveiled two new roundabouts on Front Street in Binghamton not too long ago and people were quick to voice their opinions, even if they hadn't yet driven the roundabouts. Travelers in Broome County either love or hate the roundabouts- there's really no indifference when it comes to them. One...
Lou Ferrigno horror movie suspended after actress injury, pay issues
A horror movie filming in Syracuse, N.Y., was forced to suspend production halfway through filming because of several issues, including an actor’s injury and crew members walking off set over a pay dispute. “The Hermit,” starring former “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, began shooting in...
These Are the Highest Rated Nursing Homes in Broome County [GALLERY]
It seems like everything has a label on it these days, so when I saw a new label called “the sandwich generation,” I rolled my eyes a bit but the more I learned about the label, the more we realized how accurate it was. The sandwich generation refers...
Finger Lakes distillery destroyed by fire to open tasting room while it rebuilds
Naples, N. Y. — An acclaimed Finger Lakes distillery working to rebuild after a devastating fire in May now plans to open a tasting room in an historic building in downtown Naples. Hollerhorn Distilling plans to convert a small building at 101 S. Main St. into a shop offering...
