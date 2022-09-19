Read full article on original website
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
Latest numbers, September 21st
We are seeing a slight decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as we move through the week.
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
Court throws out Binghamton Plaza bankruptcy petition
Mayor Jared Kraham announced that yesterday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge dismissed the bankruptcy filing of New Jersey-based Galesi Realty on behalf of its Binghamton Plaza LLC.
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
“Most notorious slumlord” building on lockdown list
The City of Binghamton is threatening to lockdown an apartment building owned by the man Mayor Jared Kraham calls "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" Isaac Anzaroot.
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
Hate Binghamton’s New Roundabouts? They Might Actually Be Safer
Binghamton unveiled two new roundabouts on Front Street in Binghamton not too long ago and people were quick to voice their opinions, even if they hadn't yet driven the roundabouts. Travelers in Broome County either love or hate the roundabouts- there's really no indifference when it comes to them. One...
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
Drug felon sent to prison on gun charge
A Binghamton man with a prior conviction for selling drugs in 2016 is going to prison after being found with a handgun after crashing his car.
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
JCC to hold parking lot yard sale
Looking to get rid of some used goods that may still have some value? You're in luck. Binghamton's Jewish Community Center is hosting an outdoor yard sale on Sunday, October 9th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shock Rock Icon Spotted All Across Upstate New York
So where does the Godfather of Shock Rock prepare for Halloween? Apparently Walmart! Though his songs say that there is No More Mr. Nice Guy, fans around New York would beg to disagree. Alice Cooper made many fans' days as he was spotted several times across Upstate New York. Alice...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Binghamton tries to lockdown after-hours club building
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.
Tioga Sheriff Howard plans to run for 6th term
Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard is planning to run for a 6th term in 2023.
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 5, 2022 through Sept. 11, 2022 there were 103 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and eight traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Adrian D Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire,...
Ithaca troopers looking to identify laptop thief
The New York State Police are looking to identify a man who stole a laptop from the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in Lansing.
Convicted felon caught with firearm, sentenced to 20 months
A Binghamton man was sentenced to prison today for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
No Arrests Five Months After Aliza Spencer Killing Despite Reward
Despite a reward offer of nearly $30,000, no one has been charged in last April's fatal shooting of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer in her Binghamton neighborhood. Five months after the killing of the sixth grade East Middle School student, purple ribbons remain in her memory on poles and fences near her Bigelow Street home.
