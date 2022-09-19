ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Schedule for Rockwall Rib Rub, Run & Roll Oct. 1

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 22, 2022) Rockwall Parks & Recreation will present the 14th Annual Rib Rub Run & Roll Saturday, Oct. 1 at Harry Myers Park with additional activities in Downtown Rockwall. Here’s the line-up of events:. Saturday, October 1st. Race. – Begins and ends at Harry Myers Park...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall’s giant American flag is officially flying high

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) The City of Rockwall shared photos of the official flag on social media this morning, writing:. “The American flag is officially up! The City of Rockwall’s patriotic welcome is complete, and flying for all to enjoy. The 50×80’ flag weighs 120 lbs. To ensure proper flag etiquette, eight people lifted the flag and hoisted it into the air. It took about a week to assemble and install the 190’ flagpole, and then a few days to complete electrical and lighting installation to properly display the American flag.”
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

D-Day for V-Day: Free dental clinic on Nov. 11 for veterans in Rockwall County

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) As a result of a requested proclamation by the Rockwall Terry Fisher Post #117, Rockwall County Commissioners Court declares Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 as “D-Day for V-Day” in Rockwall County. Dr. Stan Lowrance, of Lowrance Dental in Rockwall, in partnership with Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117, continues to sponsor a program where Veterans in Rockwall County can receive free dental care on Veterans Day.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall unveils newly renovated KidZone playground at Harry Myers Park

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) Hundreds of excited residents showed up to celebrate the City of Rockwall’s Parks and Recreation Department’s grand re-opening on Saturday of their newly renovated KidZone at Harry Myers Park. Rockwall Mayor Kevin Fowler welcomed the crowd, and the Director of Parks and Recreation, Travis Sales, introduced all the fun-filled new features of the playground.
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Rockwall, TX
State
California State
County
Rockwall County, TX
State
Texas State
Rockwall County, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Rockwall, TX
Business
Blue Ribbon News

Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Sept 19 meeting

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing Monday night’s (9/19/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Recognitions. The Board of Trustees...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall City Council adopts lowest property tax rate ever in City’s recorded history

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) At their meeting Monday night, September 19, the Rockwall City Council voted to adopt a rate below the no new revenue tax rate (formerly known as the effective rate), which continues a nine-year trend to decrease the tax rate for Rockwall residents. The approved tax rate is the lowest rate ever adopted in Rockwall’s recorded history—and is 5.75 cents less than the rate last year. Also at the meeting, the Council adopted the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Chabad of Rockwall County offers no-cost services for Jewish High Holidays

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) With just under a week before the onset of the Jewish New Year, the question of where to attend services is high on the list for many Jewish families and singles. Recognizing the often high price tag attached to the experience, Chabad of Rockwall County is offering their friendly and welcoming services for free for individuals of all ages in the Rockwall Jewish community.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Tiberius, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) Meet Tiberius! This especially handsome guy is good with both cats and dogs! He loves to stick by his human, especially when the sun is nice. His two favorite things in the world are eating and giving hugs. Seriously, he hugs his person every chance he can get!
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Edc#Headquarter#New Technologies#Linus Business#Rockwall Edc#Tx#Idp#Redc#Cnc
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County teen angler wins National Championship Title

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Sept. 12, 2022) Over the course of just one year, 14-year-old Gus Richardson of Fate has taken his fishing passion from a part-time hobby to a national championship win. Originally from San Marcos, and previously New Braunfels, Richardson and his family relocated to Fate about a year ago so his father could begin post as Senior Pastor at Christ Church Rockwall.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Blue Ribbon News

More new State Fair of Texas foods and where to find them

DALLAS, TX (Sept. 13, 2022) The State Fair of Texas is known for taking culinary creativity to new heights, and 2022 is no exception. Fairgoers have the opportunity to taste all of the finalists of the Big Tex Choice Awards and decide if they agree with the judges’ selections for “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.” Additionally, a select portion of the 2022 semi-finalist dishes will also be offered at this year’s Fair.
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Jackson, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 12, 2022) My name is Jackson, and I was saved from euthanasia on the last day of my deadline. I had been picked up as a stray and labeled feral by the shelter. You see, I had never known kindness from humans, and I was terrified of EVERYTHING. I had NEVER received love, affection, or been part of a family.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Texas September

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) Odes to September are plentiful, the season our souls awaken, our hearts begin to warm. In September the mildness of the morning begins to linger longer, and I tend to linger longer over my coffee. Evenings, while not yet cool, allow more grace to be out in the garden, than during the previous months’ blasts. Shadows of the day grow longer.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Local Girl Scouts complete Silver Award project for big cats

WYLIE, TX (Sept. 10, 2022) Service to others does not always have to mean serving people! When Kaitlyn Hodges, Katie Jacobs, and Savannah Page were looking for a project for their Girl Scouts Silver Award, they had cats in mind. BIG CATS! The Silver Award is the highest award that can be earned as a Cadette Girl Scout (6,7,8th grades).
WYLIE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy