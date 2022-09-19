Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Emergency Manager Calling for More Water Rescue TeamsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More TrafficLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Schedule for Rockwall Rib Rub, Run & Roll Oct. 1
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 22, 2022) Rockwall Parks & Recreation will present the 14th Annual Rib Rub Run & Roll Saturday, Oct. 1 at Harry Myers Park with additional activities in Downtown Rockwall. Here’s the line-up of events:. Saturday, October 1st. Race. – Begins and ends at Harry Myers Park...
City of Rockwall’s giant American flag is officially flying high
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) The City of Rockwall shared photos of the official flag on social media this morning, writing:. “The American flag is officially up! The City of Rockwall’s patriotic welcome is complete, and flying for all to enjoy. The 50×80’ flag weighs 120 lbs. To ensure proper flag etiquette, eight people lifted the flag and hoisted it into the air. It took about a week to assemble and install the 190’ flagpole, and then a few days to complete electrical and lighting installation to properly display the American flag.”
D-Day for V-Day: Free dental clinic on Nov. 11 for veterans in Rockwall County
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) As a result of a requested proclamation by the Rockwall Terry Fisher Post #117, Rockwall County Commissioners Court declares Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 as “D-Day for V-Day” in Rockwall County. Dr. Stan Lowrance, of Lowrance Dental in Rockwall, in partnership with Terry Fisher American Legion Post 117, continues to sponsor a program where Veterans in Rockwall County can receive free dental care on Veterans Day.
City of Rockwall unveils newly renovated KidZone playground at Harry Myers Park
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) Hundreds of excited residents showed up to celebrate the City of Rockwall’s Parks and Recreation Department’s grand re-opening on Saturday of their newly renovated KidZone at Harry Myers Park. Rockwall Mayor Kevin Fowler welcomed the crowd, and the Director of Parks and Recreation, Travis Sales, introduced all the fun-filled new features of the playground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Sept 19 meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing Monday night’s (9/19/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Recognitions. The Board of Trustees...
Rockwall City Council adopts lowest property tax rate ever in City’s recorded history
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) At their meeting Monday night, September 19, the Rockwall City Council voted to adopt a rate below the no new revenue tax rate (formerly known as the effective rate), which continues a nine-year trend to decrease the tax rate for Rockwall residents. The approved tax rate is the lowest rate ever adopted in Rockwall’s recorded history—and is 5.75 cents less than the rate last year. Also at the meeting, the Council adopted the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
Chabad of Rockwall County offers no-cost services for Jewish High Holidays
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) With just under a week before the onset of the Jewish New Year, the question of where to attend services is high on the list for many Jewish families and singles. Recognizing the often high price tag attached to the experience, Chabad of Rockwall County is offering their friendly and welcoming services for free for individuals of all ages in the Rockwall Jewish community.
Meet Tiberius, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) Meet Tiberius! This especially handsome guy is good with both cats and dogs! He loves to stick by his human, especially when the sun is nice. His two favorite things in the world are eating and giving hugs. Seriously, he hugs his person every chance he can get!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockwall High School Senior Cheer Spotlight: Landry White
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) Rockwall High School senior Landry White is a member of the National Honor Society, has cheered for Rockwall for four years, and is currently a member of the varsity squad. She was a two-time nominee for the National Cheer Association All-American Team her freshman and...
Rockwall High students named National Merit Scholar semifinalists
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) Rockwall High School seniors Leah Shrage (pictured left) and Madison Angelo (pictured right) have been named National Merit Scholar semifinalists and will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for a National Merit Scholarship. To enter the scholarship program competition, high school juniors must...
Ribbon cutting recognizes Girl Scout Silver Award project at In-Sync Exotics
WYLIE, TX (Sept. 13, 2022) – The cool weather even brought out the big cats for the ribbon cutting of the Girl Scout Silver Award project held recently at In-Sync Exotics. With about 30 troop members, family, and friends present, Katie Jacobs, Savannah Page, and Kaitlyn Hodges cut the ribbon on the information kiosk that they worked so hard to update/upgrade.
Rockwall County teen angler wins National Championship Title
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Sept. 12, 2022) Over the course of just one year, 14-year-old Gus Richardson of Fate has taken his fishing passion from a part-time hobby to a national championship win. Originally from San Marcos, and previously New Braunfels, Richardson and his family relocated to Fate about a year ago so his father could begin post as Senior Pastor at Christ Church Rockwall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More new State Fair of Texas foods and where to find them
DALLAS, TX (Sept. 13, 2022) The State Fair of Texas is known for taking culinary creativity to new heights, and 2022 is no exception. Fairgoers have the opportunity to taste all of the finalists of the Big Tex Choice Awards and decide if they agree with the judges’ selections for “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.” Additionally, a select portion of the 2022 semi-finalist dishes will also be offered at this year’s Fair.
Meet Jackson, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 12, 2022) My name is Jackson, and I was saved from euthanasia on the last day of my deadline. I had been picked up as a stray and labeled feral by the shelter. You see, I had never known kindness from humans, and I was terrified of EVERYTHING. I had NEVER received love, affection, or been part of a family.
Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce introduces Leadership Rockwall Class of 2023
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 9, 2022) – The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Leadership Rockwall Class of 2023 Orientation and Alumni Mixer on September 7 at the newly renovated Rockwall Rotary Hall. Leadership Rockwall’s 20 participants for this year will engage in a nine-month long program that includes...
Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace on Oct. 15
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) Aspasians is proud to announce the Fall Marketplace that will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium. Over 200 vendors will be at Marketplace, rain or shine, bringing unique products and experiences to Rockwall. All booth...
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Texas September
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) Odes to September are plentiful, the season our souls awaken, our hearts begin to warm. In September the mildness of the morning begins to linger longer, and I tend to linger longer over my coffee. Evenings, while not yet cool, allow more grace to be out in the garden, than during the previous months’ blasts. Shadows of the day grow longer.
‘Ready. Set. Celebrate!’ with Sign Gypsies of Rockwall County
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Sept. 7, 2022) Locally owned Sign Gypsies of Rockwall County is making its mark around town with yard greetings that recognize special occasions, share messages of joy, or announce good news. The colorful yard art is sprouting up on lawns throughout Rockwall, Heath, Fate, Royse City, McLendon-Chisholm,...
Local Girl Scouts complete Silver Award project for big cats
WYLIE, TX (Sept. 10, 2022) Service to others does not always have to mean serving people! When Kaitlyn Hodges, Katie Jacobs, and Savannah Page were looking for a project for their Girl Scouts Silver Award, they had cats in mind. BIG CATS! The Silver Award is the highest award that can be earned as a Cadette Girl Scout (6,7,8th grades).
Community welcome at Rockwall Art League Fine Art Show & Sale
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 7, 2022) The Rockwall Art League 22nd Annual Juried Fine Art Show & Sale showcases regional artists and provides art collectors a wonderful venue to purchase original art. The exhibition will run at Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club from Sept 23-25, 2022, and will also be featured...
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0