Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News
There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo
It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Sunday Night Football’ Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Wild Aaron Rodgers Graphic
At this point, it’s undeniable that Aaron Rodgers, does in fact, own the Chicago Bears. With the Green Bay Packers defeating their division rivals 27-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, the quarterback improved to 24-5 all-time against the Monsters of the Midway. Green Bay’s 17-point win over...
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady Addresses Injury He Suffered Sunday
Tom Brady said he injured his finger during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. During his Let's Go! SiriusXM podcast, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady disclosed that the ring finger on his right hand got banged up "pretty good." However, it doesn't sound serious enough...
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to cut ties with Jack Del Rio
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stuck by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after a disastrous 2021 season. He also
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0