West Genesee boys soccer win streak ended by Baldwinsville

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Armed with lots of confidence after a 2-1 win at Fayetteville-Manlius on Sept. 9, the West Genesee boys soccer team looked to further protect its place atop the SCAC Metro division standings.

But as soon as the Wildcats climbed to the top, it got caught in last Tuesday’s game against visiting Baldwinsville, who clamped down on defense and prevailed by a score of 2-0.

Once in each half, the state Class AA no. 6-ranked Bees were able to break through against WG’s defense, each time with Evan Smith netting the goals, his sixth and seventh of the season.

Anthony Augello did make eight saves, but nothing WG tried worked against a stout B’ville back line led by Ben Webster, Logan Hayes, Mike Spiegel and first-time starter Alec Smith.

All this happened after WG was granted a no. 16 spot in those same state AA rankings, which was further put at risk when it lost 2-0 to Rochester Aquinas on Friday despite Augello’s eight saves.

Bishop Ludden took a 1-2 record into last Wednesday’s game against Bishop Grimes, where defense ruled most of the way and the Gaelic Knights were kept off the board in a 1-0 defeat.

Joey Ferraro’s second-half goal got the Cobras in front. Trey Dennis made six saves for Ludden, but each of his team’s six shots was gobbled up by Cobras goalie Greg Docos,

Sam Colella personally helped Ludden rebound on Friday night, carrying the Gaelic Knights past Manlius-Pebble Hill 3-2 by netting all three of his team’s goals for a hat trick.

Max Boyea, Colden Sheen and Andrew Towsley gained assists, with each of the eight saves put up by Dennis important as Nick Lurvey and Aymen El-Hindi had the Trojans’ goals.

Elsewhere, Jordan-Elbridge took a 4-0 defeat to Fabius-Pompey last Monday night in OHSL Patriot division action.

Try as it could, the Eagles could not get the ball out of its own end, taking just two shots. J-E goalie Wyatt Muleen made 16 saves, but the Falcons got two goals from Andrew Ward as Michael Riedl had a goal and two assists.

A 7-1 loss to MPH followed on Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles’ lone goal coming in the second half. Nick Lurvey led the Trojans with three goals and one assist.

Solvay played Homer last Thursday and lost, 3-1, to the Trojans, who got two goals from Braydon Fox to pull away despite the Bearcats’ second-half tally from Arkadii Ososkalo, assisted by Oleksandr Matyiuk. Goalie Redd Long recorded nine saves.