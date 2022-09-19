Library introduces year-long art and history program for kids

CAZENOVIA — This fall, the Cazenovia Public Library & Museum (CPL) is introducing a year-long series of kids’ programs to be held on Cazenovia Central School District half-days.

“ARTifacts: The Art of Our Museum” will use historical items from CPL’s museum collection to “look at the beauty of function through a lens of history.”

During each session, participants will examine the objects presented and learn about their purposes before creating their own 3D art pieces modeled after the artifacts.

“The library’s museum is such an exciting and unusual piece of our history and mission that being able to highlight different pieces is an exciting way to bring art and our museum collections to life for our young artists,” said Youth Services Coordinator Jenna Wright-Martin, who will be leading the workshops. “Also, who doesn’t like to feel like they are getting a sneak peek at something?”

The first program is scheduled for Sept. 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room. Participants will examine various types of pottery from the CPL collection and then create their own clay pinch pots to take home.

Additional items that will be examined during the workshops include punched tin, embroidery samplers, beadwork, and hats.

“We are looking at artifacts that lend themselves to a hands-on project for the children to create to take home,” said Wright-Martin. “Having a tactile experience, we hope, will allow the children to experience the artifact in a new way.”

To gather information about the artifacts she will be highlighting throughout the series, Wright-Martin is working with Assistant Director and Archives Coordinator Elisha Davies and Museum Educator Julia Shotzberger.

“While recently labeling objects in an exhibit, a visitor walked by and said, ‘You have the coolest job in the world,’” said Shotzberger in a Sept. 12 press release announcing the new series. “I had to agree. Being able to look really closely at objects, study them and see how each piece is unique and can tell a story gives me an appreciation for the entire collection. Join us in this “ARTifacts” program and you too can be a museum curator and experience ‘the coolest job.’”

The new series will replace CPL’s traditional “Art for Kids” program series, which explores the lives, inspirations, techniques, and bodies of work of individual artists and gives kids the chance to create their own artist-inspired works.

“Instead of focusing on a specific artist, we will be looking at different mediums [in the new series],” said Wright-Martin.

ARTifacts workshops are open to students ages 8-12. Register online at cazenoviapubliclibrary.org or by calling the library 315-655-9322.