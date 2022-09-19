Earlier this month we let you know that Flip’d by IHOP will be opening on Tuesday, September 20. The company has announced that the first 100 guests in line, when the store opens at 6am, will receive a free ‘Original Pancake Bowl’. This will be the third Flip’d location in the country (located at the old Asian Bistro Cafe spot at 8537 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring) between Panera and Red Lobster).

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO