Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15....
Washingtonian.com
13 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC
This weekend, the temperature will range from a crisp mid-50s to mid-70s due to a cool front from Hurricane Fiona. What better time to start the family-wide fall celebrations? Take in the first taste of DC’s autumnal weather with these family-friendly fall festivals, complete with massive corn mazes, pie-eating contests, and pig races.
mocoshow.com
The Great Pumpkin Race/Fall Festival Returns to Montgomery Village on October 8
Montgomery Village’s Fall Festival will take place this year on October 8 from 11am-2:30pm at North Creek Community Center (20125 Arrowhead Road). The event will feature food trucks, games, a petting zoo, and the annual Great Pumpkin Race. The Great Pumpkin Race is a “unique side-by-side, single-elimination race featuring handcrafted, decorated pumpkin race cars, in a madcap, dramatic explosion of creative ingenuity. The referee rules the race, building excitement as registered pumpkin race car owners compete for the Pumpkin Race Championship Trophy.”
mocoshow.com
31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” Parade and Festival Returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, with Theme of ‘Discovering East County’
The 31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” parade and festival is returning this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, focused on the theme of “Discovering East County.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the festival at the Marilyn J. Praisner Library and Community Recreation Center will be in full form from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
mocoshow.com
‘Hispanic Heritage Celebration’ Exhibit Begins in Gaithersburg
The City of Gaithersburg welcomes the annual “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit to the Activity Center at Bohrer Park through November 13, 2022. The exhibit is part of the City’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon returns as the special guest curator for this exhibition. She...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Celebrates Friends of Sligo Creek’s 20th Anniversary
Per Montgomery Parks: Montgomery Parks recognizes the Friends of Sligo Creek — a non-profit community organization that has dedicated the past 20 years to protect the health of the eight-mile-long tributary, which feeds into the Anacostia River. The group’s mission is to protect and steward the creek by monitoring...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Magnolia Meadows Farms – Thurmont, MD
Magnolia Meadows Farms is an adventure farm coupled with a working farm. It’s located in Thurmont, which is northern Frederick County, Maryland. The farm opens for weekends each year for the fall season, typically mid-September until the end of October. Check their website for dates and hours. Magnolia Meadows...
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Gaithersburg is Coming Soon
Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
mocoshow.com
First 100 Guests to Receive Free ‘Original Pancake Bowls’ at Flip’d Opening Tuesday Morning
Earlier this month we let you know that Flip’d by IHOP will be opening on Tuesday, September 20. The company has announced that the first 100 guests in line, when the store opens at 6am, will receive a free ‘Original Pancake Bowl’. This will be the third Flip’d location in the country (located at the old Asian Bistro Cafe spot at 8537 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring) between Panera and Red Lobster).
mocoshow.com
‘Kids Day Out’ Will Offer a Day of Fun for Elementary-Aged Students When School is Out Throughout the Year, Starting with Monday, Sept. 26
Montgomery County Recreation will offer out-of-school programming for elementary school students throughout the 2022-23 school year, including on Monday, Sept. 26. Kids Day Out is a day filled with fun, supervised activities, planned with an emphasis on kid-friendly, healthy recreation. Programs will take place at various locations across the County....
mocoshow.com
Macondo Food Express, a New Colombian Restaurant, is Now Open
Back in April, we let you know that Macondo Food Express would be coming to Gaithersburg. The restaurant has opened at 811 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. The Colombian restaurant has taken the space that was formerly home to Perroloco (also Colombian), which closed in the spring of 2020. The menu...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Living the Vida Style at Old Town’s Newest Consignment Boutique
Off the beaten path that is King Street, tucked back behind Pedego Bikes, Old Town’s newest consignment boutique opened last month at 210 N. Lee St. in Suite 104. Visitors are welcomed by the shop’s warm, boho style and the shop’s name, Vida Style, is proudly displayed in gold letters on a light pink wall behind the checkout counter.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Williamsburg-style brick house in Cockeysville distinguishes itself with classic, casual look
Hot House: Williamsburg-style brick house on 10 acres in the Western Run Valley. 6 beds/7 baths. 5,278 square feet. Asking price: $1,950,000. What: This brick house is perched on a hill overlooking the Western Run Valley, just west of Hunt Valley, and sits on 10 acres of beautiful land. The Williamsburg/Tidewater style, with its distinctive nine-over-nine arched windows and cedar-shake roof, takes its cues from the houses in Williamsburg, which imparts a classic look and is more casual than the town’s Georgian architecture.
mocoshow.com
The Breakfast Club Hopes to Open in Late October
The Breakfast Club plans yo open at the end of October at 8240 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring, according to a report by Source of the Spring. The restaurant, which will feature breakfast all day, but will also have lunch and dinner menu items, is inspired by “Papa Sherman” who is owner Jason Miskiri’s father.
mocoshow.com
Brookeville Road Closure Extended Into November
On September 19, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced that the current closure of Brookeville Road, between Georgia Avenue (MD-97) ,and Grayheaven Manor Road, has been extended through late November. According to the State Highway Administration, the newly–extended duration of the Brookeville Road closure will allow contractors to efficiently complete Brookeville Bypass construction tasks.
mocoshow.com
‘Preserving Historic Cemeteries’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History’s Online Presentation Available Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Preserving Historic Cemeteries, including the importance—and excitement—of researching, locating, archiving and preserving these historic places—will be the theme of an online presentation of Montgomery History starting Monday, Sept. 26, and available through Sunday, Oct. 2. Author Glenn Wallace, coordinator of “Montgomery County Cemetery Inventory Revisited” for Montgomery...
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
Dogs, cats rescued from Maryland fire that displaced people in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire destroyed or damaged several homes at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted about the fire at North Creek Place Apartments. The three-story building in which the fire started is located in the 2500 block of […]
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month
Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.
mocoshow.com
Enhanced Safety Measures Coming to MCPS Athletic Events, Beginning Friday, Sept. 23
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will implement a number of enhanced security measures at athletic events beginning this Friday, Sept. 23. The move comes after an instance of unacceptable and abhorrent behavior during a recent varsity football game, including the inexcusable off-field altercations during the Sept. 16 matchup between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools.
