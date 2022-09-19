ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players win $8.3M with triple number combinations

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 33,000 South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players have won $8.3 million in prizes so far during September by picking three identical numbers, according to a news release.

Four Pick 3 drawings in a span of 12 days resulted in triple number combinations. Combinations such as 0-0-0, 1-1-1 and 2-2-2 are the most popular sequence among Pick 3 players, the news release said.

Pick 3 winners can take home $250 or $500 per play, depending on the price they paid for their ticket.

Anyone with a winning ticket should sign the back of their ticket. Winning tickets can be cashed statewide at any lottery retailer.

Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

