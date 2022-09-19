Read full article on original website
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
Meghan Markle Attends Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Wearing Touching Tribute
Meghan Markle is paying her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the State Funeral of the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Abbey. She arrived solo as her husband, Prince Harry, participated in the procession behind the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial
King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket
The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
A last lament for The Queen: Monarch's personal bagpiper plays moving lone song as her coffin is lowered into the vault at St George’s Chapel in Windsor
Queen Elizabeth II's personal bagpiper paid a poignant final farewell to Her Majesty with a moving performance as the Monarch's coffin was lowered into the vault at St George's Chapel on Monday - following her state funeral. The congregation fell silent as Pipe Major Paul Burns played an emotional lone...
'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral
Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
Queen’s name inscribed on chapel stone next to Prince Philip’s
The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and Prince Philip’s on a ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she was buried on Monday evening. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh in a private service attended...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Why is The Last Post being played at the Queen’s funeral?
THE QUEEN will be laid to rest o Monday, September 19, 2022. Many details of the funeral have been revealed, including the announcement that the Last Post will play at her funeral, signifying a National two minute silence. What is The Last Post?. In military tradition, the Last Post is...
Throwback 1947 photo shows Queen Elizabeth with her beloved Prince Philip, her mother and father and Princess Margaret as the family are reunited in King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Royal Family has shared a 1947 throwback photo of a 21-year-old Queen Elizabeth with her beloved parents, sister, and late husband on Twitter. Her Majesty, whose life was celebrated during her public Westminster Abbey funeral and Windsor committal today, was reunited with her family tonight during a private burial service.
Britain raises a funeral toast to the Queen: Nation says its final farewells to Her Majesty as people pack out pubs and bars at the end of the bank holiday
Britons across the country raised a toast to the Queen on Monday night following her sombre state funeral in central London. Her Majesty, who died two weeks ago aged 96, was buried alongside Prince Philip at St George's Chapel following a poignant service at Westminster Abbey. The historic day of...
The Queen’s funeral: how music will play a role at the Westminster Abbey service
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know so far about the music. Her Majesty was a champion of classical music, so it’s expected that her funeral will feature music special to the late Queen’s life.
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
LONDON (AP) — Bells tolled across Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. Around the world, her exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated. King Charles III, who spent much...
