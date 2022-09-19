Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
RELATED PEOPLE
Saying goodbye to their 'Gan Gan': Prince George and Princess Charlotte WILL attend Queen's funeral and walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents behind her coffin - as King Charles thanks well-wishers and new portrait of late monarch is unveiled
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen's funeral and are set to walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents. The two young siblings, who are second and third in line to the throne, will take part in today's procession with the likes of King Charles and Prince Harry, as the eyes of the world look towards central London.
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London
Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Dean of Westminster says Queen's funeral is 'on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn't often do'
The Queen's state funeral will remember the late monarch's place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said. The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey - the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
Fox News
Preachers talk about Christianity. Queen Elizabeth went out and lived it
Christmas lunch, for many British families, has regularly concluded with everyone gathering around the television to hear the Queen’s annual message to the nation and the Commonwealth. About twenty years ago it was widely reported that some of Her Majesty’s advisors had suggested to her that, now that Britain...
What Religion Was Queen Elizabeth II? Here's What to Know
When people think of Queen Elizabeth II, they instantly think about the British monarch's 70-year reign as a strong-willed leader. Her death on Sept. 8, 2022, opened up the dialogue between tons of people about who she was as a person and what she stood for. Article continues below advertisement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
King Charles III Bows to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin 1 Last Time During Wand-Breaking Tradition at Committal Ceremony
A final goodbye. King Charles III bowed to Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin one last time as the committal service at St George’s Church in Windsor, England, came to an end. Charles, 73, placed a scarlet banner — known as the queen’s company colour of the grenadier guards — on the coffin during the Monday, September 19, funeral. The regal cloth, which was embroidered with gold thread, was laid at the top of her casket, above the floral arrangement that included a handwritten note from the king. (“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” he wrote.)
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to proceedings of first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
Westminster Abbey: Inside the Queen’s funeral venue, where she was also married and crowned
The Queen will be laid to rest on 18 September at Westminster Abbey in London, the same venue where she was married and crowned.It will be the first time in over 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral will take place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, Westminster Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal life and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when she married Prince Philip at the World Heritage Site, one of the most famous religious buldings in Britain. More than 2,000 guests...
Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip
The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried.The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.Buckingham Palace said the inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the Queen, her parents and Philip, along with their years of birth and death.The stone, which is...
classicfm.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music that will be played during the service
As the nation says a final farewell to Her Majesty, here’s a full programme of all the music that will feature during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September 2022. The service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be led by the Dean of Westminster, with...
The Late Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Requires Eight People to Carry It
It was on Sept. 8, 2022, that news was heard 'round the world; Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96 years at Scotland's Balmoral Castle. And whether you respect the somber news by waking up at the crack of dawn and turning on the telly to virtually mourn alongside her royal family members and confidants, or are simply fascinated by the internet meme surrounding the Queen being reincarnated as YouTuber Trisha Paytas' baby, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch's passing is influential worldwide.
Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
Comments / 0