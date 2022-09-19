ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Town board updated on Joint Youth Rec Program, amends water district agreement

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZty5_0i1RaykG00

CAZENOVIA — During the Sept. 12 Cazenovia Town Board meeting, Councilor Kelli Johnson reported on the conclusion of the Cazenovia Joint Youth Recreation Program, which ran for five week-long sessions throughout the summer.

The annual program, which is based at Lakeland Park, serves children from Cazenovia, Fenner, and Nelson.

Johnson informed the board that this year’s program had 58 participants from the Village of Cazenovia, 125 from the Town of Cazenovia, 34 from the Town of Fenner, 23 from the Town of Nelson, and 18 who were visiting for the summer.

Each week had 60 available openings.

Johnson pointed out that the number of registrants per session generally decreased as the summer progressed.

Week one had 60 kids, week two had 57, week three had 59, week four had 47, and week five had 40.

“They have some ideas for next year about how they might put more in the first [four] weeks and maybe not do that fifth week,” Johnson said. “They are playing around with that.”

The councilor also reported that the program, which was led by Director Kristen Brink, ended up with a little surplus, which will be put towards next summer’s equipment needs.

Additionally, she reported that the program was not forced to cancel a single time due to blue-green algae blooms and that the kids only had to spend one day at Cazenovia College due to inclement weather.

In other news

The town board authorized an amendment (the first) to the inter-municipal agreement (IMA) between the Town of Cazenovia, the Town of Nelson, and the Village of Cazenovia for the Route 20 Water District.

The three municipalities entered the original IMA relative to the supply of water and management, maintenance, operation, billing, construction, and financing for the Town of Nelson Route 20 Water District and the Town of Cazenovia Route 20 Water District on Feb. 11, 2019.

According to the original IMA, the terms of the agreement may be amended from time to time upon agreement by all involved parties.

“The parties have acknowledged large changes to the relative assessed values in the Town of Cazenovia, such that the originally contemplated pro rata share of each participating municipality in the payment of indebtedness for the two districts has created unexpected outcomes. . .” the resolution states.

The involved parties are now seeking to amend the IMA to reflect each town’s “current and fair” pro-rata share of the balance of the total project cost and project indebtedness for the two water districts.

“Each of the [towns] shall bear their pro-rata share of the balance of the Total Project Cost and Project Indebtedness based upon the percentages determined by dividing the sum of the total assessed value of all properties within each Town’s District into $17,505,331, being the sum of the total assessed value of all properties within both Districts,” the amended IMA states.

The adjusted pro-rata share of the total project cost for the Cazenovia District is 25.65 percent and the adjusted pro-rata share of the total project cost for the Nelson District is 74.35 percent for Tax Year 2023.

During the town board meeting, Town Attorney John Langey attributed the fluctuation in the relative taxable values contained within the Cazenovia District to GHD engineering firm moving out of the building at 1 Remington Park Dr. off Route 20.

“Because we had that drop in assessed values [when] GHD left, this [amendment] is an attempt to try to put it back in place. . .” said Langey. “We think this is going to resolve this issue for a few of those owners in the Town of Cazenovia, because the burden ended up shifting onto our residents. Nelson is aware of this; they are aware that it is going to shift back towards them, and they’re OK with it.”

Town Supervisor Bill Zupan added that if the GHD building “comes back online” next year and the new car wash opens in Cazenovia, the IMA could be amended again to reflect those changes.

At the time of the Sept. 12 board meeting, the Nelson Town Board had already approved the proposed amendment to the original IMA.

According to the resolution, the Cazenovia Town Board’s authorization of the amendment is contingent upon the approval of the new terms by the Village of Cazenovia.

During the meeting, the board also adopted a resolution modifying the October and November town board meeting dates due to NYS Law as it relates to meeting for budget and adoption processes.

The next two meetings will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at the New Woodstock Firehouse (2632 Mill St., New Woodstock) and Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the Cazenovia Town Office (7 Albany St., Cazenovia).

The Cazenovia Town Board typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit towncazenovia.digitaltowpath.org or call the town office at 315-655-9213.

Village of Cazenovia found objects: A ring and portable speaker at Lakeland Park, a journal on Albany Street, cash on Forman Street, a walker and a vest left at Kinney Drugs, several pairs of glasses, several sets of keys, and several cell phones. Please contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Comments / 0

Related
waer.org

Syracuse Councilors raise questions about proposed trash collection pilot program

Syracuse common councilors have a number of questions as the Walsh Administration tries to move forward with the next step in overhauling its trash collection system. Councilors are being asked to approve a one-year, roughly half million dollar agreement with Waste Management of New York for a pilot program using automated trucks and new trash carts. Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says the contractor would be assigned to specific neighborhoods for about 3 to 4 months at a time.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cazenovia, NY
Cazenovia, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Rec#Amends#Joint Youth Rec Program#Cazenovia Town Board#Cazenovia College
Syracuse.com

See the 3 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $50,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices continue to rise across most of Onondaga County, including three towns where the average is up more than $50,000 from this time last year. Average sale prices have risen at least $50,000 from a year ago in Skaneateles, Spafford and Lysander, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The numbers reflect sales through Sept. 13.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius seeks input on ARPA funds

TOWN OF MANLIUS – A lot of people wonder what they would do if they had a million dollars. The town of Manlius is asking residents to wonder along with them. Of the $2.02 million the town received in American Rescue Plan Act funding, approximately $1.77 remains unspent and the town has begun the process of soliciting feedback on how community residents would like that money to be spent.
MANLIUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

New York State Library Construction Project: Amphitheater and Memorial Park work begins at Marcellus Library

MARCELLUS — After many months of site planning and meeting with contractors, the Marcellus Free Library has started construction on the Amphitheater and Robert & Jane Amidon Memorial Park Site-plans are available to view in the library lobby. The Marcellus Free Library Board of Trustees is hosting a Memorial Brick Fund Raiser in support of this project. Please visit the library website, marcelluslibrary.org, or the library lobby to download or pick-up an orderform.
MARCELLUS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City looks to move forward with creation of new position

City of Cortland officials are looking to take the next steps in officially eliminating the finance director position and creating the position of city manager. But first, the Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting will have to approve a public hearing for “proposed local law relating to changing the city charter to create the position of city manager,” according to the agenda.
CORTLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Delphi Falls gets trail and parking lot renovation

In the small Madison County community of Delphi Falls, its greatest asset is right in the name. Scott Ingmire is the Director of the Madison County Department of Planning and Workforce Development. He and his team have spent years working on plans for what the renovated Delphi Falls could look like. When Delphi Falls County Park first opened in 2018, the county put up a parking lot and some picnic tables to get it operational. But now they're really digging into some big renovations. Construction started back in July on Phase 1.
DELPHI FALLS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy