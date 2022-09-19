ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Civil War Soldiers Set Camp In Brick

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frQKW_0i1Rairs00
“Soldiers” marched and fired guns, showing visitors what life was like during the Civil War. (Photo by Alyssa Riccardi)

BRICK – Residents and visitors had the opportunity to step back in time and experience a glimpse of the everyday life of a soldier in the Civil War.

The Brick Township Historical Society hosted their annual Civil War Encampment on the grounds of the Havens Homestead Museum. The event featured “soldiers” from the 61st NY Infantry, Company C.

The soldiers marched, fired replica guns, interacted with the public and explained what life was like during an encampment. They also slept in tents and made their own food over a fire pit.

Brick resident “Sergeant” Jim Heine said the whole encampment is about showing what a Union camp might look and teaching visitors about its history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DievY_0i1Rairs00
Tents on display showed where the men would eat and sleep. Inside, everyday items were arranged. (Photo by Alyssa Riccardi)

“We’ve been here 25 plus years doing this… It brings history alive,” Heine said. “You can see how hot I am. It gives you a good feel for what the men went through back in 1863. They didn’t go home and take showers after two days. So, we try to teach people about the sacrifice that these men made and give them a good idea on what life was like.

“The connection the Civil War has with the Havens Homestead is that Henry Clay Havens was in the 14th New Jersey Volunteer Regiment. He was wounded and killed at the Battle of Monocacy,” Heine added.

Heine said at the beginning of the Civil War, the 61st NY Infantry numbered 850 men. Two years later, after the Battle of Gettysburg, only 136 members were left. He explained how a majority of soldiers died from disease, such as dysentery, typhoid fever and measles.

During the event at Havens Homestead Museum, the “soldiers” held drills and weapon demonstrations as well as showed examples of tents and weapons used during that time period. Heine said many of them have studied elements of Civil War life, having insights about different weapons, generals and even medical practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTBy6_0i1Rairs00
Visitors could learn a lot from historic artifacts on display. (Photo by Alyssa Riccardi)

The tents on display showed where the men would eat and sleep. Inside, everyday items were arranged like a knapsack, wool clothes, rubber blankets, and more

One of the tents, called a dog tent, was used during the summer months and can fit two men inside. Heine explained how the soldiers sometimes didn’t even bother to put the tents up.

“If the men just marched 10 or 15 miles, I don’t think they really bothered with the tent. They had rubber blankets to keep the moisture off. After you’re marching that long you want food and sleep. You never knew when that bugle was going to sound and you were going to be called into battle,” Heine said. “In the case of Gettysburg, there were numerous units that literally marched 15 miles in the heat and went right into battle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzZ5n_0i1Rairs00
“Soldiers” marched and fired guns, showing visitors what life was like during the Civil War. (Photo by Alyssa Riccardi)

At the event, the Brick Township Historical Society also provided tours of the museum and other buildings on the property. Visitors learned about its history while enjoying drinks and food from a homemade bake sale.

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: EAST DOVER ELEMENTARY TAPED THEIR PRINCIPAL TO THE WALL (FOR A GOOD CAUSE)

Toms River PBA would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the students and faculty of East Dover Elementary for their support in our annual Vest-A-Cop! Today, Principal Gray volunteered to be taped to a wall for several hours in an effort to fundraise for our event. Students and faculty lined up for the opportunity to add to the many pieces of tape sticking Principal Gray to the wall in exchange for a donation. The East Dover Elementary School raised $1,500 to donate to our Vest-A-Cop event. Their generous contribution is greatly appreciated! Thank you for your generosity in helping keep our officers safe!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Government
City
Union, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse

BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Loud Night Training Sessions Planned At Joint Base

LARKHURST – Expect to hear loud noises for the next two weeks as Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) prepares for nighttime testing. The JBMDL released a statement warning residents that the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst is conducting aircraft acoustic tests now through October 3. These tests will...
LAKEHURST, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civil War#Gettysburg#The Brick#The Battle Of Monocacy#Ny Infantry
ramaponews.com

Lakewood Township minimizes homelessness crisis

Lakewood Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, made an executive decision to cut down trees to dissuade the homeless from gathering. “[Homeless people] were harassing people, defecating between the cars, and residents were complaining,” Mayor Raymond Coles said, according to the New York Post. The town received numerous...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: KITCHEN FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working kitchen fire on the 0 block of Castle. Per command fire has been knocked down. No other details are available at this time.
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Public Servants Sworn In For Duty

MANCHESTER – Several police officers, a firefighter, and a police chaplain took their oaths of office recently from Mayor Robert Hudak. Patrolmen Sean Rembach and Joseph Stapleton joined Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Nathan Brown, and Police Chaplain Reverend Dr. J. Francis Watson during a brief ceremony on September 6 before family, friends, police and firefighter personnel.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town

If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
RARITAN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson

SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY – PLEASE REGISTER IF YOU QUALIFY

The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy