LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
DALLAS (KDAF) — Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
Department officials say that National Blue Ribbon School awards affirm and validate the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for exemplary achievement.
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” Secretary Cardona said in a news release.
Here were the schools from North Texas that were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools:
- All Saints Catholic School (Non‐Public) – Dallas
- Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (Non‐Public) – Dallas
- Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute – Grand Prairie
- St. John The Apostle Catholic School (Non‐Public) – North Richland Hills
- School of Science and Engineering – Dallas
- School for the Talented and Gifted – Dallas
- Terrell Elementary School – Denison
