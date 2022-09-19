LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards

DALLAS (KDAF) — Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.

Department officials say that National Blue Ribbon School awards affirm and validate the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for exemplary achievement.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” Secretary Cardona said in a news release.

Here were the schools from North Texas that were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools:

All Saints Catholic School (Non‐Public) – Dallas

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (Non‐Public) – Dallas

Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute – Grand Prairie

St. John The Apostle Catholic School (Non‐Public) – North Richland Hills

School of Science and Engineering – Dallas

School for the Talented and Gifted – Dallas

Terrell Elementary School – Denison

