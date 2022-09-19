Read full article on original website
From the first moment of my visit with Nikki Emerson, the current but about to be, past, manager of Boothbay Harbor’s Hannaford store, I was quite surprised by her connection with the staff. From our greeting in the parking lot, through the produce section to the inner workings of the stocking area, she greeted workers by name and engaged in meaningful conversation. Not just “Hi, how are you?”, but personal discourse regarding their job, their family or some other inquiry of significance. It became very obvious to me that Nikki truly had genuine interest in her coworkers.
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
Winslow Meyers solo show at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta proudly presents artist Winslow Myers with a selection of his paintings in the River Room from Sept. 22 until Oct. 12. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Saturday, Septs. 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. Myers grew up in Walpole, left Maine...
Final agricultural fairs coming up
Farmington Fair: Sept. 18 - 24. Fairgrounds, 292 High St., Farmington. https://www.farmingtonfairmaine.com. Common Ground Country Fair: Sept. 23 - 25. 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity. https://www.mofga.org/the-fair/schedule/. Cumberland Fair: Sept. 25 - Oct. 1. 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. https://cumberlandfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022-daily-schedule.pdf. Fryeburg Fair: Oct. 2 - 9. 1154 Main St., Fryeburg. www.fryeburgfair.org/p/about1/program--map-of-fairgrounds.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Nine arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 09/13/2022 to 09/20/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7912 calls for service. Summonses. Edward J. Fox, 34, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 14 for Operating while License is Suspended...
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
Alna sets special vote on clerks’ pay
Still looking to land a town clerk, Alna selectmen have a new plan. Sept. 21, they set a 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 special town meeting at the fire station. The lone article, after picking the moderator, seeks voters’ OK to negotiate terms of employment for the clerk and deputy clerk.
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
All positive
Last week’s editorial ran long, so I ended it without the usual “Week’s positive parting thought.” To offset that and get ahead for the next time(s), the below will be nothing but positive thoughts. They are about our towns. So this is going to be easy.
Service notice for Major Patrick Kendley
A burial service for Major Patrick Kendley, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
Alice Ruppert
Alice “Shirley” Ruppert of Edgecomb passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 after a brief illness. She leaves behind her son John and wife Becky, her son Mark, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no service will be held.
LincolnHealth hiring event set for Oct. 6
Whether you’re just starting out or you have years of experience, LincolnHealth may have a job that’s right for you – and you could be in a position for a job offer the same day you meet with us. LincolnHealth’s Hiring Blitz will take place Thursday, Oct....
This week at the Lincoln Theater
“Fire of Love” - (PG; 1 hour, 33 minutes) - “Fire of Love” tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of our planet, while simultaneously capturing the most explosive volcano imagery ever recorded. Along the way, they changed our understanding of the natural world, and saved tens of thousands of lives. Previously unseen hours of pristine 16-millimeter film and thousands of photographs reveal the birth of modern volcanology through an unlikely lens — the love of its two pioneers. Final showings Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.
Boothbay Railway Village Museum prepares for another fantastic fall season
The Railway Village Museum prepares for another vibrant fall and holiday season with a collection of community favorite events. Family Harvest Day, Oct. 1: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information visit RailwayVillage.org.
