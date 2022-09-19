ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
GUADALUPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, teen injured in Phoenix shootout

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. When officers arrived they found a teen and 21-year-old Michael Medina with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where Medina was later pronounced dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road. The bodies of a man and a woman were found in...
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Buckeye Police
fox10phoenix.com

Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Motorious

Street Race In Arizona Turns Deadly

Back on August 25 at 1:26 pm, Chandler Police were called to a serious accident where a red Camaro hit a block wall after rolling. The 32-year-old driver, Mahad Zara, was in bad shape when first responders arrived, so they gave him medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Zara died that evening in the hospital. He had been racing an unidentified Dodge vehicle and now police need your help to track the other driver down.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigate armed robbery at southside business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say they are trying to find four men, who are accused of robbing a business. Peoria Police say it happened around 10 PM Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Starr. When officers arrived, the victim told police that four male suspects entered...
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy