Troy, Tenn.–LeEllen Smith began OUTsideIN in 2013 in a metal building behind her house with the sewing machine she learned to use when she was 12 in response to an alarming rate of unemployment in Obion County — in excess of 11%. Her aim was to create jobs for women in our area who had been marginalized because of problems like addiction, incarceration, lack of education, or because they came from a background of poverty. The idea was to bring them from the OUTSIDE back IN to a healing-centered workplace where they could be trained, mentored, and encouraged.

OBION COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO