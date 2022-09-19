Read full article on original website
Services Set For Paris Industrialist Gene Baker
Paris, Tenn.–Marshall “Gene” Baker of Paris, who operated Paris Fashions, developed the Paris Harbor subdivision, was named Henry County Industrialist of the Year and served on the Freed-Hardeman Advisory Board, has passed away at the age of 89. Mr. Baker passed away on September 19, 2022 in...
Marshall “Gene” Baker
Marshall “Gene” Baker passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 89, in Madison, Alabama. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gene was born Saturday, December 3, 1932, to Charles and Adelaide Baker in Cedarville, Michigan. He left home at age 16, moving to Detroit to live with an older sister. He joined the Army during the Korean War and returned to Michigan in 1954.
Gene Williams
Mr. Gene Williams, 80, of Union City. passed away Monday afternoon at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Williams will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Union City. Entombment will follow in East View Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tosh To Be Honored During UTM Homecoming
MARTIN, Tenn. – Jimmy Tosh of Henry, Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; and April Armstrong, of Bartlett will be honored with alumni awards from the University of Tennessee at Martin during homecoming festivities Oct. 1. The awards will be presented during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program...
James “Jimmy” D. Taylor
Funeral services for James “Jimmy” D. Taylor are Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Church, Bradford. Visitation is Saturday morning at the church 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Yorkville Cemetery. Brother Steve Gearin is the officiant and James Todd III, John Michael Chappell, Douglas Taylor, Wayne Dill, Tim Hutcherson and David Spikes are the pallbearers.
UT Martin Golf Finishes 3rd at Grover Page Classic Led By Bryson Morrell’s Runner-Up Finish
JACKSON, Tenn. – The 16th annual Grover Page Classic is officially in the books as the University of Tennessee at Martin golf squad was amongst the leaders in both the team and individual standings at Jackson Country Club. On the player side, senior Bryson Morrell collected his best career...
Gospel Legend Bobby Jones Honored By Lane College
Jackson, Tenn.–Gospel Legend Dr. Bobby Jones of Paris was honored in the best way by Lane College: He was honored with good music and lots of it. Lane College paid tribute to Dr. Jones, honoring his career, which includes being host of the long-running Bobby Jones Gospel program on BET and a Grammy and Dove Award winner.
Bethel Anglers Mullins, Sherrod Earn Automatic Bids For National Tournament
Buchanan, Tenn.–With their rankings at last weekend’s Big Bass Bash on Kentucky Lake, two Bethel anglers automatically qualified for the 2023 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship. Levi Mullins finished third overall with 5.40 pounds, while Gage Sherrod finished fith with 5.35 pounds. This past weekend, the Association of...
Civil Service Exam Set At Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office
Union City, Tenn.–The Civil Service Exam will be administered Saturday, October 15th at 9 am and 6 pm at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office located at 1 Law Lane in Union City. This exam is open for anyone seeking employment with the Obion County Sheriff Office. You will...
UC Softballers Honored On 8th Grade Night
Union City, Tenn.–Nine Union City Middle School softball players were honored in 8th Grade Night ceremonies Monday following the Lady Tornadoes’ 14-4 loss to Milan. Among those recognized with their parents were Jenna Kate Cross, Stevee Dugger, Arianna Gear, Kylie Mayes, Emma Mobbs, Annalece Morton, Sh’Nyla Moss, Madi Pate and Allie Vincent.
UT Martin Volleyball Opens OVC Play With 3-1 Win Over Tennessee State
MARTIN, Tenn. – The grueling Ohio Valley Conference schedule got off on the right foot for the University of Tennessee at Martin this evening as the Skyhawks defeated Tennessee State in four sets (25-18, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17). UT Martin (7-7, 1-0 OVC) extended its winning streak over it in-state...
“Creative Minds For Special Needs” Workshops
Paris, Tenn.–Register now for “Creative Minds for Special Needs” to be held every Friday in October from 4-5 p.m. at the Paris Civic Center. The arts and crafts events are hosted by Alex Hassell in conjunction with the City of Paris Parks and Recreation. Call 731 445 2435 to register.
Commissioners Starks, Webb Elected To HCMC Board
Paris, Tenn.–There were a lot of new faces at Monday night’s Henry County Commission meeting, with the seven new members taking their places at the table. New Commissioner David “Tater” Hayes said he was honored to be sitting with the commission and noted, “I’m pretty sure the new commissioners will have some questions, so bear with us.” New members are Ricky Wade, Missy Hamilton, Charles Elizondo, David “Tater” Hayes, Melissa McElroy, Patrick Burns and Ralph Wiles.
UT Martin Equestrian Ranked In NCEA Preseason Top 10
WACO, Texas – The National Collegiate Equestrian Association released its preseason top-10 rankings for the 2022-23 campaign this afternoon and the University of Tennessee at Martin checked in at ninth place. Defending national champion Oklahoma State earned the No. 1 spot in the poll and was followed by No....
Henry County Patriots, Union City Tornadoes Games To Be Livestreamed Friday Night
Friday night’s Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes football games will both be livestreamed by our stations. The Patriots play South Gibson at South Gibson, with Jon Davidson and Darrin Thompson announcing the game. The Tornadoes play Ripley, with John Thornton and Jordan Taylor. Henry County games...
LeEllen Smith & OUTsideIN Helps Women Re-enter Workplace
Troy, Tenn.–LeEllen Smith began OUTsideIN in 2013 in a metal building behind her house with the sewing machine she learned to use when she was 12 in response to an alarming rate of unemployment in Obion County — in excess of 11%. Her aim was to create jobs for women in our area who had been marginalized because of problems like addiction, incarceration, lack of education, or because they came from a background of poverty. The idea was to bring them from the OUTSIDE back IN to a healing-centered workplace where they could be trained, mentored, and encouraged.
UT Martin Volleyball Drops 3 Straight Matches at Stacheville Invitational
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin volleyball team took part in the Stacheville Challenge this weekend, falling by 3-0 margins to ETSU (19-25, 18-25, 13-25) this Friday morning before an afternoon setback to North Dakota State (19-25, 11-25, 21-25). A total of 15 different Skyhawks saw...
Gatlin Brothers, Bret Baier At Discovery Park Freedom Forum
Fox News anchor Bret Baier will speak about his career and the First Amendment, and country music legends The Gatlin Brothers will perform. Union City, Tenn. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation that works to foster First Amendment freedoms for all, will host its inaugural First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. Visitors to the park will discover fun, freedom and fellowship, and explore the rights that Americans treasure. The festival will include a variety of family-friendly, First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts and conversations. Admission to the park on the day of the festival is FREE with registration.
Huntingdon Heritage Festival: Live Music, Magic, Car Show, Train Rides & More
Huntingdon, Tenn.–There will be plenty to do at this weekend’s Huntingdon Heritage Festival–including 5K run, story times, live performances, science experiments, magic shows, face painting, train rides, car show, art exhibits and much more. And that includes a performance from the popular band Levon. Get ready for...
Carroll County: Over 80% Children Enrolled In Imagination Library
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Carroll County is among the leaders in the state for enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Carroll County currently has 80.4% of children under five years of age registered to receive books from the Governor’s Books from Birth program, a figure which is 11% above the state average. Out of 1,528 Carroll County children who qualify for the program, 1,229 are enrolled.
