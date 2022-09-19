Read full article on original website
brproud.com
2 boaters, dog rescued from overturned boat near Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two boaters and their four-legged friend were rescued from a capsized boat on Sunday. According to the Coast Guard, the three were rescued near Slidell. According to a press release, the St. Bernard Police Department notified the Coast Guard Sector, New Orleans of the overturned...
Picture: Alleged suspect seen robbing man in Little Woods parking lot
The incident happened on Sept. 18, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
NOLA.com
Man pleads not guilty in Harvey shootout that left 1 dead, three injured
A Marrero man authorities say was identified as a suspect through DNA he left after being wounded in a shootout has pleaded not guilty to killing one person and wounding two others. Jalin Cosse, 22, was indicted by a Jefferson Parish grand jury with one count of first-degree murder and...
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
Councilman says niece was victim in New Orleans East double shooting
Oliver Thomas announced on his radio show Wednesday that his niece was one of the victims in that shooting on Chef Menteur Highway near Plum Orchard Road.
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Routine patrol took drugs off streets
On September 18, 2022 a KPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Dr. at approximately 12:23 AM. As a result of the stop, Derrion Falls was arrested for drug and gun law violations when officers found him in possession of 34 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22 .40 caliber weapon and a high capacity magazine for that weapon containing 30 rounds of ammunition.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs teen boy slain in Pines Village double shooting
Police have identified a teen boy shot dead in Pines Village Saturday night. Josiah Carter, 17, died of gunshot wounds sustained after an unknown suspect opened fire on him and another boy in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street at around 7:49 p.m. Saturday. Carter was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Another youth went to the hospital via private conveyance. His condition is unavailable.
New Orleans attempted murder suspect surrenders in Slidell SWAT roll
According to the Slidell Police Department Facebook page, around 7 a.m., police asked residents at the Canterbury / The Lofts Apartments to shelter in place.
4 hospitalized, 1 killed in violent night of shootings: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating several shootings on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Morning murder at Esplanade and Claiborne
“Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of an unknown male,” according to a news release. “The offense occurred around 3:40 a.m at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue.”
NOPD searching for suspects on bikes in multiple cases
The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve multiple crimes with suspects who rode bicycles to or from the scenes.
NOLA.com
Woman sues JPSO a year after video shows deputy slamming her to ground by hair
A woman is suing the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, alleging her civil rights were violated almost a year after a deputy was captured on video grabbing her by the hair and slamming her to the ground. In her lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District...
fox8live.com
Man given maximum sentence for killing 9-year-old in drunken rear-end crash in Gretna
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wendell Lachney, accused of killing 9-year-old Abigail Douglas in a drunken crash, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Jefferson Parish court on Tuesday (Sept. 20) and was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison. Lachney, 58, will also serve five years probation for negligent...
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
One woman killed, another wounded in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — One woman was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon. According to New Orleans Police, both victims were found in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:30 p.m. EMS declared one victim dead on the scene. The...
As crime threatens New Orleans, here’s how one downtown business is fighting back
Crime is a real concern, and one long-standing business on Canal Street, Rubensteins is doing everything they can to stay strong and secure
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say
Two women were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 3:35 p.m. One victim was declared dead there, and Emergency Medical Services took the other to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
