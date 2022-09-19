Police have identified a teen boy shot dead in Pines Village Saturday night. Josiah Carter, 17, died of gunshot wounds sustained after an unknown suspect opened fire on him and another boy in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street at around 7:49 p.m. Saturday. Carter was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Another youth went to the hospital via private conveyance. His condition is unavailable.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO