New Orleans, LA

brproud.com

2 boaters, dog rescued from overturned boat near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two boaters and their four-legged friend were rescued from a capsized boat on Sunday. According to the Coast Guard, the three were rescued near Slidell. According to a press release, the St. Bernard Police Department notified the Coast Guard Sector, New Orleans of the overturned...
WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Routine patrol took drugs off streets

On September 18, 2022 a KPD officer conducted a routine traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Dr. at approximately 12:23 AM. As a result of the stop, Derrion Falls was arrested for drug and gun law violations when officers found him in possession of 34 grams of marijuana, a Glock 22 .40 caliber weapon and a high capacity magazine for that weapon containing 30 rounds of ammunition.
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs teen boy slain in Pines Village double shooting

Police have identified a teen boy shot dead in Pines Village Saturday night. Josiah Carter, 17, died of gunshot wounds sustained after an unknown suspect opened fire on him and another boy in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street at around 7:49 p.m. Saturday. Carter was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Another youth went to the hospital via private conveyance. His condition is unavailable.
WWL-AMFM

Morning murder at Esplanade and Claiborne

“Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of an unknown male,” according to a news release. “The offense occurred around 3:40 a.m at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue.”
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
WDSU

Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say

Two women were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 3:35 p.m. One victim was declared dead there, and Emergency Medical Services took the other to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
