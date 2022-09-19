Read full article on original website
BBC
Lebanese banks to remain shut indefinitely after economic crises
Lebanese banks will remain shut "indefinitely" due to a lack of security protection by authorities, say their association. The announcement by the Association of Lebanese Banks follows a string of raids by customers demanding access to frozen savings last week. It said their employees faced risks which had not been...
BBC
Palestinian raid sparks gunfights and protests
There have been fierce gun battles in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after Palestinian security forces arrested militants wanted by Israel. A 53-year-old man was killed and there have been violent street protests. It marks a further deterioration of security in the West Bank and is...
EXPLAINER: What kept Iran protests going after first spark?
Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The death of Mahsa Amini, who had been picked up for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab, has triggered daring...
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
Israel risks crossing Hezbollah ‘red line’ as it prepares to connect to disputed gas field
The Karish maritime reservoir, part of which is claimed by Lebanon, is estimated to hold 2-3tn cubic feet of natural gas
Navy Times
Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks
In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
Police clash with right-wing protesters at LGBTQ march in Serbia
BELGRADE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Police clashed with right-wing protesters on Saturday as several thousand people joined an LGBTQ march in Serbia to mark the end of EuroPride week, an event staged in a different European city each year.
Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A diplomatic tussle intensified on Friday after Chile's president put off accepting the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Santiago over the killing in the occupied West Bank of a Palestinian teenager.
Ukraine war: Kremlin denies Russians fleeing to avoid army service as flights sell out and queues seen at border – live
Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were reunited with their families after landing at Heathrow
Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce on Wednesday to end violent clashes in a flashpoint West Bank city, local officials said. The violence highlighted deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. For now, the deal to end the clashes eases...
Belgrade police clash with hooligans during Pride march
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Riot police clashed Saturday with soccer hooligans in downtown Belgrade, where a pan-European Pride march was held despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban on the march in the traditionally conservative Balkan state. Tensions were high in the Serbian capital as ultranationalist fans hurled stun grenades, stones and flares at a police cordon, which repelled the attack with batons and riot shields. Hundreds of Pride march supporters, meanwhile, gathered a few kilometers (miles) away in the pouring rain, dancing and singing their march was held on shortened route. “We need justice and freedom,” said Goran Miletic, one of the Pride event organizers. Although several Pride marches have been held in Serbia in the past years, the Slavic nation that is formally seeking European Union membership appears to be sliding toward Russia and its conservative traditions.
Iran's president dismisses criticism as street protests over women's rights turn deadly
Speaking at the U.N. on Wednesday, Ebrahim Raisi accused the West of "double standards" on human rights.
Two dead and 25 injured in Iran's Kermanshah following protests - Fars
DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Two people died on Tuesday following protests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, the city's prosecutor was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency.
ValueWalk
It’s A Crazy World When Zimbabwe Has The Most Stable Currency
Robert Mugabe could have gone down in history with the same esteem and grandeur as Nelson Mandela. Like Mandela, Mugabe was imprisoned for several years for being a prominent anti-colonialist leader in Zimbabwe— then called Rhodesia. Upon release from prison, and with a little help from the international community,...
US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets
JERUSALEM (AP) — A U.S. court has ordered the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to pay millions of dollars in damages to a group of Americans who sued saying they were wounded by the group’s rockets during a war with Israel in 2006. The case was brought under the...
UN: Israeli hit on Damascus airport stopped aid deliveries
GENEVA (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on the airport of the Syrian capital Damascus in June that forced it to close for two weeks led to the suspension of humanitarian activities during that period, the commission of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said Wednesday. On June...
International Business Times
Italy Election Set To Crown Meloni Head Of Most Right-wing Govt Since WW2
Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday could make history, giving the country its first female prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) barely scraped 4% of the vote in 2018, but the party is expected to take...
European spyware investigators criticize Israel and Poland
European Parliament members investigating the use of surveillance spyware by European Union governments sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday for a lack of transparency in allowing the sale of powerful Israeli spyware to European governments that have used it against critics.The European lawmakers also condemned the Polish government for refusing to meet with them during a fact-finding visit to Warsaw that ended Wednesday.“It is regrettable and we condemn the fact that the Polish authorities did not want to cooperate with our investigation committee,” Jeroen Lenaers, the head of the delegation, said at a news conference in Warsaw. “We think it...
Sri Lanka president holds talks with foreign diplomats on debt restructuring and IMF programme
NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe held talks with foreign diplomats on debt restructuring and the International Monetary Fund programme, the island nation's government said in a statement on Thursday.
Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions
After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. Standing beside the iron gates of Schossberger Castle this week, an independent...
