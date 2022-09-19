ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Lebanese banks to remain shut indefinitely after economic crises

Lebanese banks will remain shut "indefinitely" due to a lack of security protection by authorities, say their association. The announcement by the Association of Lebanese Banks follows a string of raids by customers demanding access to frozen savings last week. It said their employees faced risks which had not been...
BBC

Palestinian raid sparks gunfights and protests

There have been fierce gun battles in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after Palestinian security forces arrested militants wanted by Israel. A 53-year-old man was killed and there have been violent street protests. It marks a further deterioration of security in the West Bank and is...
Navy Times

Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks

In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
The Associated Press

Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce on Wednesday to end violent clashes in a flashpoint West Bank city, local officials said. The violence highlighted deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. For now, the deal to end the clashes eases...
The Associated Press

Belgrade police clash with hooligans during Pride march

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Riot police clashed Saturday with soccer hooligans in downtown Belgrade, where a pan-European Pride march was held despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban on the march in the traditionally conservative Balkan state. Tensions were high in the Serbian capital as ultranationalist fans hurled stun grenades, stones and flares at a police cordon, which repelled the attack with batons and riot shields. Hundreds of Pride march supporters, meanwhile, gathered a few kilometers (miles) away in the pouring rain, dancing and singing their march was held on shortened route. “We need justice and freedom,” said Goran Miletic, one of the Pride event organizers. Although several Pride marches have been held in Serbia in the past years, the Slavic nation that is formally seeking European Union membership appears to be sliding toward Russia and its conservative traditions.
ValueWalk

It’s A Crazy World When Zimbabwe Has The Most Stable Currency

Robert Mugabe could have gone down in history with the same esteem and grandeur as Nelson Mandela. Like Mandela, Mugabe was imprisoned for several years for being a prominent anti-colonialist leader in Zimbabwe— then called Rhodesia. Upon release from prison, and with a little help from the international community,...
International Business Times

Italy Election Set To Crown Meloni Head Of Most Right-wing Govt Since WW2

Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday could make history, giving the country its first female prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) barely scraped 4% of the vote in 2018, but the party is expected to take...
The Independent

European spyware investigators criticize Israel and Poland

European Parliament members investigating the use of surveillance spyware by European Union governments sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday for a lack of transparency in allowing the sale of powerful Israeli spyware to European governments that have used it against critics.The European lawmakers also condemned the Polish government for refusing to meet with them during a fact-finding visit to Warsaw that ended Wednesday.“It is regrettable and we condemn the fact that the Polish authorities did not want to cooperate with our investigation committee,” Jeroen Lenaers, the head of the delegation, said at a news conference in Warsaw. “We think it...
The Independent

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. Standing beside the iron gates of Schossberger Castle this week, an independent...
