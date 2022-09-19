ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace

A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Daily Mail

O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London

Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
Daily Mail

Dean of Westminster says Queen's funeral is 'on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn't often do'

The Queen's state funeral will remember the late monarch's place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said. The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey - the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Margaret Minnicks

Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral took place on the morning of Monday, September 19, 2022 inside Westminster Abbey where she was married on November 20, 1947, and was crowned on June 2, 1953, sixteen months after she became queen on February 6, 1952. The monarch died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Marches, vigils, and many other events took place between her death and her funeral.
BBC

Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
King Charles III Bows to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin 1 Last Time During Wand-Breaking Tradition at Committal Ceremony

A final goodbye. King Charles III bowed to Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin one last time as the committal service at St George’s Church in Windsor, England, came to an end. Charles, 73, placed a scarlet banner — known as the queen’s company colour of the grenadier guards — on the coffin during the Monday, September 19, funeral. The regal cloth, which was embroidered with gold thread, was laid at the top of her casket, above the floral arrangement that included a handwritten note from the king. (“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” he wrote.)
The Associated Press

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — Bells tolled across Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. Around the world, her exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated. King Charles III, who spent much...
The Independent

Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried.The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.Buckingham Palace said the inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the Queen, her parents and Philip, along with their years of birth and death.The stone, which is...
Distractify

The Late Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Requires Eight People to Carry It

It was on Sept. 8, 2022, that news was heard 'round the world; Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96 years at Scotland's Balmoral Castle. And whether you respect the somber news by waking up at the crack of dawn and turning on the telly to virtually mourn alongside her royal family members and confidants, or are simply fascinated by the internet meme surrounding the Queen being reincarnated as YouTuber Trisha Paytas' baby, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch's passing is influential worldwide.
Fortune

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is an ‘unprecedented’ security challenge for London

The funeral of the only monarch most Britons have known involves the biggest security operation London has ever seen. Mayor Sadiq Khan says Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an “unprecedented” security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world.
