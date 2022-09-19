Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
NECN
Person Stabbed in Charlestown
Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood. The attack happened on Polk Street, police said. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Authorities did not know the victim's conditions, but the wounds are serious, police said. No arrests had been made Wednesday night.
NECN
Residents Escape Roxbury Blaze as Firefighters Find and Rescue Cat
Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday and one was taken to the hospital. The Boston Fire Department said they were called in around 5 p.m. to the building on Forest Street. Boston fire officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three residents who live in the home made it out safely.
NECN
Boston Climate Protesters Block Traffic in Seaport District, 15 Arrested
An organization pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts attempted to disrupt traffic in Boston during Wednesday morning's rush hour by blocking part of a bridge in the Seaport District and marching through other parts of the city. The group, which calls itself "Extinction Rebellion", originally...
wgan.com
Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured
Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
NECN
Two People Shot, Third Person Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence
Police responded to a reported shooting on Thursday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at 85 Manchester St. for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near what appeared to be a walking...
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Multiple Car Crash on Everett Turnpike in NH
Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said. First responders arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in the median, impaled by a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and transport the person to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
NECN
Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood
Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
NECN
Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home
Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scenes from the return of the Orange Line
Service restarted Monday after a 30-day shutdown. After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back. The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said. The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority...
Missing Boater Found Dead In Lake Lashway In North Brookfield: Report
A boater who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the waters of Lake Lashway in the North Brookfield area of central Massachusetts, NBC Boston reports. The man was found dead after North Brookfield Police sparked a search for the missing boater just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, CBS Boston reports.
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick
(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million
Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
NECN
Ex-Brockton Police Chief Appears in Court to Face Charge of Negligent Driving
Brockton’s former top cop faced a judge in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, arraigned on a negligent driving charge stemming from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle. Emanuel Gomes entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Massachusetts State...
Comments / 0