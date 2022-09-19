WINDSOR, England — Queen Elizabeth II has been interred together with her late husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, officials said. The royal family’s official website said the Dean of Windsor conducted a private burial ceremony late Monday at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex inside St. George’s, a gothic church in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Philip, who was Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, died last year at age 99. His coffin had been placed in a different part of St. George’s Chapel, ready to be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel to join the queen when she died. The chapel is also where Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the late monarch’s sister Margaret, are buried.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO