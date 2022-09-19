Will New Karate Kid Movie Involve Any Cobra Kai Cast? Series EP Clears the Air

The recently announced new Karate Kid movie is neither from the creators of Cobra Kai , Netflix’s follow-up series to the film franchise, nor will it involve any of its cast.

It was announced on Friday that Sony’s Columbia Pictures has penciled in a date for a new Karate Kid film, to hit theaters on June 7, 2024. Though no filmmakers nor details were revealed, the new entry is described as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.”

The seminal 1984 film, The Karate Kid , spawned two direct sequels that again starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, as well as 1994’s The Next Karate Kid (in which Hilary Swank starred opposite Morita). And in 2010, there was a Karate Kid remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan and student and sensei.

Though there no details on Sony’s big-screen “return to the original Karate Kid franchise,” this much is known: It will have little if any connection to Netflix’s Cobra Kai series, which stars Macchio and fellow film franchise vets such as Billy Zabka, Martin Kove and Yuji Okumoto, and recently released Season 5.

As Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz made clear on Twitter this weekend, “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”

Are you disappointed that the new Karate Kid film might ignore the Netflix series that continued the original franchise’s story?