ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The world’s most beautiful royal palaces

By Tamara Hinson
The Independent
The Independent
 9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKM9n_0i1RZWl300

The current laser-like focus on events taking place inside royal residences such as Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse isn’t just a reminder of the nation’s respect for the former monarch – it confirms that nothing beats a look inside the opulent residences built and lived in by the world’s ruling families. Here are nine palaces and castles fit for a queen (but open to Joe Public, too).

Schönbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbWP5_0i1RZWl300

This Unesco World Heritage site is the former summer residence of the ruling Habsburgs, and the best way to learn about this 300-year-old palace’s history is on the Imperial Tour, during which you’ll visit 22 staterooms. Admission to the palace is free, and we recommend allowing at least a day to explore the entire property – the sprawling grounds contain a maze, a palm house (Europe’s largest) and an orangery. There’s also a brilliant Carriage Museum where you can learn about the spectacularly ornate fleet of vehicles used by the Habsburgs. Trust us, even the flashiest limo will look rather plain after this.

Palace of Fontainebleau, Fontainebleau, France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNhY1_0i1RZWl300

This often-overlooked royal palace dates back to medieval times, although it was Francis I who gave it a right royal spruce up in 1528, transforming it into an opulent tribute to Italianate design that subsequently became the home for every French king until the 19th century. Although there are several reminders of its medieval roots (including the former keep), this palace is all about grandeur, thanks largely to the Italian craftsmen commissioned by Francis I. Significant events that took place at the palace, which is open to the public, include the birth of the future Louis XIII in the King’s apartment and the imprisonment of Pope Pius VII in the Napoleonic throne room between 1812 and 1814.

Forbidden City, Beijing, China

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6DE4_0i1RZWl300

Beijing’s Forbidden City, built in the early 1400s, is the former Chinese imperial palace, although it’s best described as a complex. Step beyond its twisting moat and you’ll find 90 palace compounds used by China’s emperors until 1925. The spectacularly ornate courtyards, palaces and ceremonial halls have suitably grand names – the most important include the Palace of Heavenly Purity (Qianqinggong), the Palace of Earthly Tranquility (Kunninggong) and the Hall of Celestial and Terrestrial Union (Jiaotaidian). One of the most fascinating areas is the (surprisingly plush) living quarters used by the world’s largest harem, recruited to ensure the emperors had an abundance of potential heirs. These rooms are now used to display Chinese treasures collected by the imperial family.

Wawel Royal Castle, Krakow, Poland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlQC7_0i1RZWl300

This is the most important site in Poland – the former seat of Poland’s rulers, and the place where the country’s history was shaped. It’s another former royal residence that is more of a complex – some of the most stunning buildings include the pre-Romanesque prince’s residence and the palace’s western and northern wings, commissioned by King Sigismund the Old (yes, that really was his name) in the 1500s and famous for their ornate stonework. You’ll need at least three hours to explore the entire site, and one spot that shouldn’t be missed is the Crown Treasury, where exhibits include a child-sized suit of armour used by King Sigismund Augustus in the 16th century.

Himeji Castle, Himeji, Japan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AihT9_0i1RZWl300

It’s hard to miss Himeji Castle, an enormous fortress nicknamed ‘the egret’ for its bright white walls. Regarded as the finest surviving example of early Japanese castle architecture, Himeji is one of the few castles to survive the fires, earthquakes and feudal wars that destroyed many of Japan’s other fortresses. Built in the 1300s and gradually extended by the various ruling clans who lived here, Himeji is made up of 80 buildings. Its twisting walled paths and numerous gates were designed to confuse invading forces (it’s scarily easy to get lost during explorations) and prevent them reaching the complex’s six-storey, shrine-topped wooden keep. March and April are the best months to visit – this is when the castle’s cherry blossom trees explode with colour.

Buckingham Palace, London, England

Buckingham Palace is off limits to the public for most of the year, but between July and October visitors can wander through its gardens and check out 19 of its finest staterooms, including several rooms still used for ceremonial events. Queen Elizabeth II’s decision, in 1993, to open the palace to the public stemmed partly from the need to raise funds for renovation work at Windsor Castle following its devastating fire. Don’t miss the annual exhibition created by the Royal Collection Trust to coincide with the public tours – in the past, these have focused on everything from Japan’s royal palaces to the artworks owned by the royal family. The grandest stateroom open to the public is the White Drawing Room, where our favourite feature is a secret door designed to resemble a mirrored cabinet.

Royal Palace, Madrid, Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODpEH_0i1RZWl300

Hate vacuuming? Imagine being a housekeeper at Madrid’s Royal Palace, which has 3,418 rooms and remains an official royal residence. Rooms open to the public include the Throne Room and the Gasparini Chamber, both of which are explosions of Rococo opulence. Equally spectacular is the Royal Armoury, which has one of the world’s largest collections of military weapons and armour. We also recommend checking out the Campo del Moro, a garden created by Phillip II in the 19th century and designed to mimic the ones at the Palace of Versailles. Speaking of which...

Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4csQ_0i1RZWl300

It doesn’t get more opulent than this former French royal residence, which started life as the private hunting lodge of Louis XIII, who ruled between 1610 and 1643. Louis XIV can take most of the credit for its decadent makeover – by the early 1700s, renowned architects and landscape artists had been recruited to add fountain-filled gardens, royal gates and marble-floored courtrooms. Its famous feature is the Hall of Mirrors, constructed in the late 17th century. This 73-metre-long room is lined with frescos depicting key moments in France’s history, including Louis XIV’s reign (hardly surprising, given he commissioned the decor), alongside various military triumphs. Its most famous feature is the row of 357 mirrors, added partly as an attempt to demonstrate France’s manufacturing capabilities at a time when Venice had the monopoly on mirror production.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315BTd_0i1RZWl300

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is a fantastic spot to learn more about Scotland’s history. Best known as the home of Mary, Queen of Scots during her short reign, the palace’s staterooms are regularly used by the royal family. Areas open to the public include the 14 staterooms and the grounds, where visitors can explore the ruins of Holyrood Abbey, built in the 12th century. James IV built the palace in the late 1600s, before George V gave it a makeover in the 1900s, adding an elevator and central heating.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World's royals arrive in London: King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and among monarchs paying their respects to Her late Majesty as she lies in state at Westminster Hall

Foreign royals have arrived in London to pay their respects to the Queen. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, were among the first monarchs to view the monarch lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. Hundreds of emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime...
U.K.
The Independent

King hosts Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders - old

The King has hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.Presidents, prime ministers and royals from across the globe came together as guests of the monarch for the event on Sunday evening.US President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Jill Biden were among approximately 500 people in the palace’s main state rooms.The couple arrived in the presidential car known as The Beast in the middle of a convoy of vehicles at the back of the palace shortly before 6pm.Members of the president’s entourage mingled with household staff and police next to the...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Xiv
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Royal Palaces#Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#Travel Destinations#Unesco World Heritage#The Imperial Tour#Carriage Museum#Fontainebleau#French
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

854K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy