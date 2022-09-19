ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike SB References the Los Angeles Dodgers In New SB Dunk Low Colorway

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Nike Skateboarding is merging skateboarding and baseball with its next SB Dunk Low release.

The sportswear giant announced via its SNKRS release calendar that a new iteration of its beloved skateboarding shoe will be released next month. While the latest style is billed as the “Deep Royal Blue” iteration via the app, there are plenty of details on the shoe that hints at the Los Angeles Dodgers being the inspiration.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Deep Royal Blue” dons a two-tone white and blue leather upper that resembles the team hues of the Los Angeles Dodgers, with subtle palm tree graphics tucked behind the tongue. Adding to the look are red hits on the front of the tongue tag and on the heel tab. Completing the look is a white midsole and a rubber gum outsole with a subtle pink detail on the right shoe as a nod to bubble gum that baseball players chew on during games.

“Major league throwback = style that sticks. Celebrating the timeless appeal of baseball uniforms with color blocking and nostalgic details, the Nike SB Dunk delivers a dash of sport-inspired irreverence every time you land a trick. Graphics under the tongue, exaggerated stitching around the Swoosh, and a splash of bubblegum pink “stuck” to the outsole add extra flavor,” Nike SB wrote for the shoe’s product description on SNKRS.

The Los Angeles Dodgers-inspired Nike SB Dunk Low “Deep Royal Blue” will be released on Oct. 1 via SNKRS. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

