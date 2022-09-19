NFL to review Mike Evans’ actions in brawl

The NFL will review the actions of Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans on Monday for his role in the on-field brawl that erupted between the Bucs and New Orleans Saints, NFL Network reported.

The league will review Sunday’s entire incident. However, given Evans’ previous one-game suspension in 2017 for drilling Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, that history matters, per the report.

After a third-down incompletion, Lattimore began to jaw at Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with running back Leonard Fournette pushing Lattimore away and Lattimore pushing back. Evans joined the fray, shoving and leveling Lattimore, and engaged with other Saints before the dust settled.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected with 12:49 left in the game. The Bucs went on to win, 20-10.

Evans, 29, said after the game that he wasn’t concerned the NFL might suspend him again.

“In 2017, I didn’t even get ejected, and that was really a cheap shot. This wasn’t,” the four-time Pro Bowl selection said. “He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him on the ground.”

