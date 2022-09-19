ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stephen Fry and Gordon Ramsay among famous names bidding farewell to Queen

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHwlm_0i1RZN3k00

Stephen Fry has praised the “ritual, ceremony and symbol” of the Queen’s funeral, as he joined celebrities and other public figures in bidding farewell to her.

The actor and comedian, 65, tuned in to the service from a hotel room in New York from 3am local time.

He said on Twitter: “Watching the #queensfuneral from 3am onwards in a New York hotel room somehow brings me closer to it all than if I were back home.

“Words can’t compete with such ritual, ceremony and symbol. Think how many jigsaw puzzles will come from this…”

Gordon Ramsay shared a photo of the Queen in a bright pink outfit and wished her farewell.

The celebrity chef, 55, said: “Today we join the world as we mourn and commemorate Her Majesty The Queen.

“The very definition of an inspiration, who touched the lives of us all.

“Rest in peace your Majesty, your legacy and love will live on in our hearts forever.”

Another tribute came from British Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale , who shared a photo of the Queen waving goodbye, on Instagram.

The 49-year-old, best known for starring in the Underworld film series, wrote: “Fly safe, Ma’am. Goodnight and god bless xxx”

ITV host Lorraine Kelly , 62, simply reshared the last official photo of the Queen, taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, which was released on Sunday ahead of the funeral.

TV star Amanda Holden, 51, shared a black and white photo from the Queen’s coronation in 1953, writing: “Rest in Peace your Majesty” before adding a black love heart emoji.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles said he was “incredibly proud” of the armed forces, security services and police who “managed to pull off and manage such a huge security event and dignified funeral cortege”.

Knowles, 59, added: “Great to see troops from all around the commonwealth too. Extraordinary spectacle with the world watching.”

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone, 38, also bid farewell, writing on Instagram: “I don’t know what I expected, I suppose I expected our Queen to be immortal.

“Waking up today my heart hurts it feels so real so final.

“Thinking of her family who haven’t really had a chance to mourn privately instead they have been so gracious and inclusive of us all.”

Monday saw VIPs, dignitaries and mourners gather in the capital to say a final farewell to the Queen, who died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 aged 96.

The service at Westminster Abbey and subsequent procession marked the climax of a week of ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Loved by the Queen... maybe not by the staff: Mystery over whereabouts of 'docker's daughter' dresser Angela Kelly who was one of Her late Majesty's closest aides but was absent from last week's public mourning

When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen's coffin arrive for the lying-in-state service, it was a solemn yet intimate affair. A group of Palace staff who had been closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, among them Paul Whybrew, 63, known...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Amanda Holden
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Tamara Ecclestone
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Nick Knowles
Person
Kate Beckinsale
The Independent

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
The Independent

How will Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with royal family work now?

Despite a turbulent relationship over the past few years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family have been united in grief after the Queen’s death.This has prompted questions over the possibility of a reconciliation between Harry, his brother the Prince of Wales and their father King Charles III.Although the duke has stepped back from royal duties and was not permitted to wear uniform on Monday, he took his place alongside William during their late grandmother’s state funeral.Harry and Meghan also joined the group of royals who made their way to Windsor and took part...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Uk
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen's headscarf laid across her pony Emma's saddle for the funeral procession is an Hermès design featuring Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews complete with the stable, equerry and royal carriages

The headscarf which was laid across the Queen's favourite pony in a poignant moment at her funeral on Monday was a 1993 Hermes design dedicated to Buckingham Palace's stables. Emma, a black pony, was spotted on the side of the road as the Queen's body arrived at Windsor Castle earlier this week, accompanied by Terry Pendry, who has held his position as Queen's head groom for the past 25 years.
WORLD
The Independent

Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service

The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal exes Autumn Phillips, Serena Snowdon and Captain Mark Phillips were absent from the funeral because it's not 'protocol' to invite former spouses, expert claims - but Fergie was a 'personal friend' of the Queen

While the Duchess of York attended the Queen's funeral, despite her marriage to Prince Andrew ending 30 years ago in 1992, other former partners of royal family members didn't receive a similar invite. Sarah Ferguson, 62, who shares daughters Princesses Eugenie, 32, and Beatrice, 34 with the Queen's second eldest...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral

A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

King Charles III retreated to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday to pray in 'sanctuary' for both his mother and late father

When the new King decided to retreat to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening, the Palace was quick to point out that he was still busy working. As he ‘took a breath’ from a hectic series of ceremonies after the death of his mother the Queen, he spent Thursday speaking to world leaders and Governors General from his Gloucestershire retreat.
WORLD
The Independent

Floral tributes for Queen to be composted and used in Royal Parks

Floral tributes to the Queen will be composted and given a new lease of life in planting projects throughout the Royal Parks.It is expected that work to remove items laid by the public will begin on Monday, a week after the state funeral, and will continue for seven days.Visitors will still be able to lay tributes but blooms which have already deteriorated will be moved to the Hyde Park nursery.Once taken away, any remaining packaging, cards and labels will be removed, before the plant material is composted in Kensington Gardens.The compost will then be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

854K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy