ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton praises ‘open communication’ between F1 drivers and FIA president

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUlKs_0i1RZLII00

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has praised the “open communication” between drivers and new FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem.

The president took over the role in December and was charged with repairing relationships after the controversial end to the 2021 season.

Hamilton was denied the championship after Max Verstappen was able to overtake his rival on the final laps of the final grand prix of the campaign following the questionable removal of a safety car.

“It’s not an easy role for anyone, I think it takes time to get into a role and build all the relationships and also to implement change,” Hamilton said.

“But I think the most important thing for right now is the drivers. We are trying to build that connection with the drivers, all of us, the GPDA (Drivers’ Association), we are all united and we want to help make the racing better.

“We want to help the FIA, and Mohammed has been really open with that. So we are just going to continue to work on that communication. I’m in touch with him quite a lot. We actually speak quite a bit. And he’s very, very driven…he’s competitive.

“He used to race himself, so he has a competitor sort of mindset. And he’s also very keen on diversity and really pushing for future change.

“So he wants to collaborate with us all on that. So I’m quite happy with it.”

Hamilton is sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, with teammate George Russell in fourth, but Russell has given a positive update for Mercedes fans for next season.

“I think we understand exactly why at circuits like Zandvoort and Budapest why we were competitive, and we understand why at circuits like Monza and Spa we were uncompetitive,” Russell told the F1 website

“That doesn’t mean that we can solve the issues overnight. But we’ve got to keep on developing this car and next year will sort of be an evolution of this and I think now we do have a totally clear direction of how to develop the car.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mick Schumacher has questions over his F1 future answered by Haas boss

Guenther Steiner says there is “no news” on Haas’ 2023 driver line-up and says he does not yet have a date on which it will be confirmed.The Haas team principal currently has Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher as his drivers with both recording points - the team’s first in F1 - this season. Magnussen is locked into a multi-year deal but Schumacher is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked to other teams despite generally being outperformed by his teammate.“The latest is the same as the latest was last week and two weeks ago,”...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull boss Christian Horner reveals which young driver he ‘regrets’ not signing

Christian Horner revealed he “regrets” not signing Oscar Piastri for Red Bull’s driver development programme prior to his ascendancy to Formula 1. The Australian and 2021 Formula 2 champion will race for McLaren in F1 next year after turning down an option to sign for Alpine - where he was a test driver. The saga overshadowed the summer break and was finally settled by F1’s Contract Recognition Board in favour of McLaren, who then immediately announced the 21-year-old as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement for next year. Horner, who has led Red Bull since 2005 when they purchased Jaguar, described Piastri...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo not being ‘cocky’ about his F1 plans for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo has accepted the prospect of not finding an F1 seat for 2023 and insists he is not “cocky” about his future in the sport. The popular Australian is looking for his sixth team in Formula 1 after McLaren decided to end his contract a year early, with Oscar Piastri instead partnering Lando Norris in 2023.It leaves Ricciardo currently without a drive next year, with options limited, and the 33-year-old himself hasn’t ruled out taking a year sabbatical away from the sport after eleven-and-a-half straight seasons.There is currently a vacant seat at Alpine - though Ricciardo’s departure from...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
FanSided

Formula 1: One race has been removed from the schedule

Just one of the 22 races on the 2022 Formula 1 calendar has not returned to the schedule for the 2023 season, which is set to see a record 24 events. After all the talk about potentially losing the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco or even the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the release of the 2023 Formula 1 schedule confirmed that only one track has been dropped.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
FanSided

Formula 1: Another seat confirmed in 2023 driver lineup

Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula 1 season, leaving just five seats without confirmed drivers. Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to return for a third Formula 1 season with AlphaTauri in 2023, the team confirmed on Thursday morning. The 22-year-old Japanese driver is...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Open Communication#Mercedes#The Gpda Lrb
The Guardian

F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar

Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

You could race virtually around Silverstone in new Esports challenge

The “iRacing Esports Sim Challenge” will be disputed virtually on the Silverstone racetrack and F1 and Esports fans from the UK can register for the unique chance to secure a slot on one of the teams. The final participants will qualify based on their fastest time during a “fastest lap challenge”.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

US F1 hopeful Colton Herta doesn’t want to get seat as ‘an exception’

Colton Herta insists he doesn’t want to enter Formula 1 as “an exception” with his hopes of a grid slot in 2023 appearing dead in the water. The American IndyCar race winner does not have the points required to qualify for the FIA superlicence needed to compete in Formula 1.Red Bull, for their sister team AlphaTauri, were hopeful that world motorsport’s governing body would make an exception for Herta to compete in F1.However despite talks over the past few weeeks, the FIA remain unmoved on their stance, leaving Herta’s F1’s prospects in tatters for the time being.The 22-year-old does not...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Monaco to STAY on the F1 calendar as the FIA confirms the iconic race will take its traditional slot in the final Sunday of May... with Las Vegas set to stage the penultimate event of a record 24-round season

Formula One has unveiled its biggest-ever calendar for next season - a 24-round extravaganza that includes Las Vegas as the penultimate race. The much-hyped show on the famous Strip will take place on November 18, while Monaco retains its place after a successful renegotiation that has yielded a new three-year deal.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

India to host first MotoGP World Championships race in 2023

India is set to host its first MotoGP World Championships race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida next year, it was announced on Wednesday. MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. The race is labelled as 'Grand Prix of Bharat'.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Yuki Tsunoda signs new contract with AlphaTauri for 2023

Yuki Tsunoda has signed a new deal with AlphaTauri for the 2023 F1 season. The 22-year-old made his Formula 1 debut last year and will remain with Red Bull’s sister team for a third season. The Japanese driver scored 32 points last season with a best-placed finish of fourth at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, though has struggled to match that tally this season and has only earned 11 points so far in 2022. “I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena

His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
TENNIS
Grand Tour Nation

2023 F1 Season Line-Up Confirmed With Record Breaking 24 Races

The Formula 1 season for 2023 has now been confirmed and it will have a record breaking 24-race lineup. There has been a lot of excitement and speculation over the 2023 F1 calendar after the announcement that Las Vegas would have its debut year and China would return after a three year absence. And now, the full calendar has been announced by the F1 governing body after it got the approval from the FIA.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Berlin Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge plays down world record chances

Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has played down his chances of setting a new world record when he lines up for his sixth Berlin Marathon on Sunday. The 37-year-old set the current benchmark with a spectacular time of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds on his last outing in the German capital four years ago.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

854K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy