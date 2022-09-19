ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esteban Ocon says he has ‘interesting future’ as potential Lewis Hamilton replacement

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTNzW_0i1RZJWq00

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon says he has an “interesting future” in Formula 1 as he is among those rumoured to be Lewis Hamilton ’s replacement at Mercedes .

Hamilton, who has seven world championships to his name, is thought to be retiring in the next few years and the rumour mill is already turning about who could replace the legend of the sport at Mercedes .

On if he speaks to Mercedes, Ocon told Motorsport.com: “Yes, we talk, also because in career management I am always helped by Gwen Lagrue, a manager who also works with Mercedes.

“So there is still this connection, even though I am an Alpine driver and my job is here today. I have a nice contract that expires at the end of 2024 and a very interesting future ahead of me.”

He was also asked if he sees a long career in the F1 but says the sport is so unpredictable he couldn’t say for sure.

“I realise nothing is certain in Formula 1. Even if you have won, if you have stood up to a double World Champion like Fernando, you don’t have a guaranteed future,” he added.

“We have the example of Daniel [Ricciardo], two years ago he was in the top driver group and today he has no guarantee of a seat for next season. You always have to be at the top – woe betide you if you give up.”

The Independent

The Independent

