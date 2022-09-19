ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession marches towards Windsor Castle

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49P5p5_0i1RZGsf00

Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral procession marched towards Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon (19 September), ahead of a committal service in St George’s Chapel.

The convoy with the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin left London shortly after 2pm and throughout its journey, many of the onlookers lining the roads threw flowers.

Royal Guards flanked the vehicle as the procession approached Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried in King George VI’s chapel later today.

Related
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth: What will happen to the Commonwealth now?

The death of Britain's longest-living monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has ushered the UK into a new era under King Charles III's rule. However, the end of the Queen's 70-year-reign has also resurfaced questions about the future of the Commonwealth. Currently, six of the 15 countries where the King is head of state have already expressed a desire to part ways with the monarchy. Anti-colonialist thinking movements and racial justice campaigns have led to calls for the establishment of republic states.This video explores the sentiment in those countries reconsidering their relationship with the King. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis – follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Why criticise Meghan for how she behaved at the Queen’s funeral? A ‘stiff upper lip’ is nothing to be proud of

The clenched jaw, the pursed lips, flushed faces, sombre looks: they were all there for the millions to see. As the royal family paid tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, we saw public mourning on a scale that hasn’t been encountered before – at least not in my lifetime.But as these images were broadcast around the world for more than 10 days, through the vigil and the royal procession, we saw how restraint in grief is celebrated and applauded. We were fascinated by these images that showed the royal family standing calm and composed even in the moments...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William speaks of ‘saddest of circumstances’ since Queen’s death

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the “great comfort” he has taken in the enthusiasm of those supporting an environmental prize he founded, in a message recorded a day after the Queen’s funeral.William had been due to travel to New York to attend an Earthshot Prize innovation summit as a countdown to the awards being staged in the US.But he described the “saddest of circumstances” following his grandmother’s death, as he and his family continue to observe a period of mourning for the late monarch.William was to make the solo trip to the United States on September 21, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

