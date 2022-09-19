ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

17-year-old killed in Bessemer crash

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 17-year-old was killed in a Bessemer crash on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 11:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a Quinton teen was the driver and lone occupant of a black Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Toadvine Road. He lost control of his vehicle, […]
BESSEMER, AL
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives, injures one in Warrior

From The Tribune staff reports WARRIOR — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of two people and injured a child in Warrior on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 5:47 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, was the driver and lone occupant of a red Dodge Magnum involved […]
WARRIOR, AL
wbrc.com

61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
GRAYSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Southeast Alabama man, 23, killed in single-vehicle wreck in Walker County, authorities say

A 23-year-old southeast Alabama man died Tuesday after the truck he was driving struck a tree in Walker County, authorities said. Tyce H. Brockett, 23, of Ozark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 2:10 Tuesday on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about five miles north of Jasper, said Cpl. Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
ONEONTA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
CALERA, AL
95.3 The Bear

1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments

A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
