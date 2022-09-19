Read full article on original website
17-year-old killed in Bessemer crash
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 17-year-old was killed in a Bessemer crash on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 11:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a Quinton teen was the driver and lone occupant of a black Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Toadvine Road. He lost control of his vehicle, […]
Man killed in vehicle accident in Oak Grove
The victim has not yet been identified. JCSO officials described him as being a "younger appearing male."
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives, injures one in Warrior
From The Tribune staff reports WARRIOR — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of two people and injured a child in Warrior on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 5:47 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, was the driver and lone occupant of a red Dodge Magnum involved […]
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
23-year-old Arkansas man killed in Walker County crash
From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ozark, Arkansas, man on Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 2:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Tyce H. Brockett, 23, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Southeast Alabama man, 23, killed in single-vehicle wreck in Walker County, authorities say
A 23-year-old southeast Alabama man died Tuesday after the truck he was driving struck a tree in Walker County, authorities said. Tyce H. Brockett, 23, of Ozark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 2:10 Tuesday on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about five miles north of Jasper, said Cpl. Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
Man found shot to death in crashed vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City
Police responding to a report of a traffic accident found a motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday of an accident on Pratt Highway near Cordova Avenue. When officers went to check on the occupant, they found the driver unresponsive. Officers then...
‘He will be truly missed’: Family mourns death of man who fell 30 feet from ladder
Authorities have released the name of a west Jefferson County man killed when he fell from a ladder over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Theodore “Theo” Ware. He was 56. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Saturday...
Two-vehicle crash in Adamsville claims life of 61-year-old woman
From The Tribune staff reports ADAMSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash in Adamsville claims the life of a 61-year-old woman on Monday, September 19, at approximately 4:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt, of Graysville, was the driver and lone occupant of a Hyundai Sonata traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road […]
Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting
According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
Tuscaloosa PD: Man on parole for attempted murder charged with second-degree assault
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 19, the Tuscaloosa Police requested the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit to respond to the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on a stabbing. Police say a woman had been cut with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Anthony Eubanks. Police say the...
Birmingham firefighters make quick work of dumpster fire in Industrial Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham firefighters battled a fire at a business on Industrial Park Drive on Wednesday. According to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service, crews responded to a commercial fire at 204 Industrial Drive shortly after 2 p.m. They arrived to find a commercial trash compactor and dumpster on fire.
1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments
A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
