A 23-year-old southeast Alabama man died Tuesday after the truck he was driving struck a tree in Walker County, authorities said. Tyce H. Brockett, 23, of Ozark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 2:10 Tuesday on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about five miles north of Jasper, said Cpl. Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO