ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Hutchinson Dedicates Three-Sack Game to Child With Leukemia

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctHp5_0i1RYnht00

Before the game, he sent a video message to the five-year-old.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson set a rookie record Sunday when he logged three sacks against the Commanders and after the game he revealed his inspiration for the performance: A five-year-old boy named Hudson Gazsi.

“This game was dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia,” Hutchinson said after the game. “He’s a big Lions fan, he’s from my area and I sent him a video before the game. He was cheering me on. I’m just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just raise a lot of awareness for things like that.”

A couple hours before had the record-setting performance, Hutchinson sent Gazsi a video from his phone. The five-year-old was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) after a visit to the hospital on Aug. 28 for a sprained ankle. The injury wound up likely saving his life, giving doctors a chance to diagnose him early, per ESPN .

“Just keep pushing through and keep hanging in there,” Hutchinson told Gazsi in the video, per ESPN. “I know you’re kind of going through it right now, but hopefully you find a little motivation in watching our game on Sunday and keep rooting for me and put on the little eye black in support of me and I’m gonna have you on my wrist on my game tape in a couple hours so it’s gonna be a really good time and I can’t wait to meet you, man. Go Lions.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lawrence, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Patriots#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

98K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy