Hutchinson Dedicates Three-Sack Game to Child With Leukemia

Before the game, he sent a video message to the five-year-old.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson set a rookie record Sunday when he logged three sacks against the Commanders and after the game he revealed his inspiration for the performance: A five-year-old boy named Hudson Gazsi.

“This game was dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia,” Hutchinson said after the game. “He’s a big Lions fan, he’s from my area and I sent him a video before the game. He was cheering me on. I’m just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just raise a lot of awareness for things like that.”

A couple hours before had the record-setting performance, Hutchinson sent Gazsi a video from his phone. The five-year-old was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) after a visit to the hospital on Aug. 28 for a sprained ankle. The injury wound up likely saving his life, giving doctors a chance to diagnose him early, per ESPN .

“Just keep pushing through and keep hanging in there,” Hutchinson told Gazsi in the video, per ESPN. “I know you’re kind of going through it right now, but hopefully you find a little motivation in watching our game on Sunday and keep rooting for me and put on the little eye black in support of me and I’m gonna have you on my wrist on my game tape in a couple hours so it’s gonna be a really good time and I can’t wait to meet you, man. Go Lions.”

