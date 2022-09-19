ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Paul Douglas' Weather Headlines: Puerto Rico hit with another hurricane, Minnesota about to cool off and still dealing with drought

By Paul Douglas, Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461KZq_0i1RYk3i00

It's been a fairly quiet few weeks across Minnesota. Moderate temperatures, very little rain and pretty much average weather.

But WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas , speaking to Vineeta Sawkar on the WCCO Morning News , does have a few weather headlines to break down. A major hurricane is causing significant damage in the Atlantic. Closer to home, fall-like weather is knocking on the door (finally). We also continue to battle drought conditions across portions of Minnesota.

Here are your weather highlights for Monday, September 19th, 2022.

Hurricane Fiona
﻿A horrible situation is again unfolding in Puerto Rico where up to one million people are without power. That's after a category one hurricane hit the island.

No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage from an expansive storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.

“My understanding is that the grid is fragile to begin with,” explains Douglas. “I mean, every grid is fragile to some degree when it comes to extreme weather. Fiona was a Category One, winds up to 85, maybe 90 miles an hour and a couple of feet of rain. It moved very slowly, just like a giant meat grinder working its way from east to west across the island. That was what a category one can do. Imagine, had that been a category three, four or five?”

This hurricane hit Puerto Rico two days before the anniversary of 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria — from which the territory has yet to fully recover from. After slamming Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona is forecasted to turn northeast into the Turks and Caicos, then the Bahamas, before up the Eastern Seaboard heading but well off the coast.

It had been a pretty quiet hurricane season in the tropics so far this year, at least in the Atlantic. September and October do tend to create the most powerful storms however.

Long Range Forecasts
Paul Douglas is not a big fan of long range forecasts, as he made clear a week ago when discussing what sort of winter we might have in Minnesota.

Douglas says again, predicting what happens more than a few days out is not very accurate. Earlier this summer, the National Weather Service's Hurricane Center predicted a very active year in the Atlantic, but that has not panned out so far.

This is another example, says Douglas, of too many factors needing to come together and making it impossible to predict accurately.

“And again, it kind of goes to something that I've been saying for a long time, pleading with listeners long range forecast, you know, three-four-five months out are interesting," says Douglas. "But don't don't put too much stock in them, right? I mean back in June, NOAA, which does a great job, I'm not dissing NOAA, the national weather service, but they were predicting an above average season for hurricanes and everybody was, ‘oh my, here we go another year, like last year and the year before’. Hasn't turned out the way we had many of the ingredients but not all the ingredients. And if one thing is missing from the recipe, you will not get the, the outlook you thought, the result you thought.”

There is currently one more disturbance in the Atlantic that has only a 20% chance of development according to the Hurricane Center . In fact, no tropical cyclones formed in the basin during August. This is quite unusual and is the first time that has occurred since 1997, and is only the third time that has happened since 1950.

This Week’s Forecast
After some dense fog this morning, the sun should be out later on Monday.

“A light breeze should mellow into a beautiful Monday, highs near 80. Mid-eighties Tuesday but there could be a couple of thunderstorms. Not enough to really put a dent in the drought. Then Wednesday, a rush of northwest winds, cooler air.”

Paul says expect highs in the 60s the rest of the week but he does say it’s not ‘cold’ yet.

“I wouldn't call this a cold front,” says Douglas. “I'm sorry, sixties, that's a cool front. That's not a cold front. Ten degrees, okay, that's a cold front. But it will cool off into the 60s for highs later this week and much of next week.”

Drought
If we could only use a little bit of that rain that is overwhelming Puerto Rico. It's just too dry (still) in parts of Minnesota. At least in and around the metro area. Yes, northern parts of the state have seen decent rain. That is not the case in the rest of the state.

Douglas shared a video over the weekend of Minnehaha Falls in south Minneapolis. Normally one of the real natural highlights of the Twin Cities Metro Area, the falls right now are not even a trickle, something Douglas called Exhibit A of a severe drought.

As you can see on the graphic below from the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of the southern Metro are now in severe drought, with a large swath of the central part of Minnesota in either moderate drought or abnormally dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tA2bu_0i1RYk3i00
U.S. Drought Monitor for Thursday, September 15. Photo credit (Photo Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor / National Weather Service)

The bad news is, there is no precipitation in the forecast whatsoever until at least Friday afternoon. Even with some significant rain on Friday, it is going to take quite a while to dig out of our dry spell and get the falls roaring again.

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
96.7 The River

When Will the First Frost Happen in St. Cloud This Fall?

When will the first frost happen in the St. Cloud area this year?. Frost develops when the temperature is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The process is called Deposition (it’s the opposite of evaporation). Ice crystals appear without liquid water ever forming. This happens most frequently on surfaces that are wet and get cold much faster than the air around it like grassy fields, rooftops, or your favorite frost-sensitive plants.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Niagara Cave Voted America’s 29th Favorite Landmark

That is right! Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks they would most like to visit. From these answers, Aqua Expeditions compiled America’s 250 favorite natural landmarks from the national survey. And with that, Harmony’s Niagara Cave, and 4 other Minnesota landmarks were included in the top 250 list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Storms could fire near and east of the Twin Cities after midnight

We’re nearly three weeks into meteorological fall, and astronomical fall begins Thursday at 8:03 p.m. with the autumnal equinox. Yet summery weather patterns linger in Minnesota this year. Monday afternoon features a few scattered rain and thunderstorms from near Grand Forks, N.D., eastward to Red Lake Falls, Minn. You...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Douglas
fox9.com

Fall colors in Minnesota: Where to see the best fall foliage

(FOX 9) - Fall is officially here and the leaves are beginning to change across the Midwest. With hot temperatures this summer, the time for peak colors might be later this year, but there are many great places in Minnesota to see the brilliant fall foliage. Grab a pumpkin spice...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota DNR Warns We Could Lose Maple Trees In 100 Years Due To Climate Change

Sugar Maple trees are beloved in Minnesota. They are a huge reason that we have beautiful, magnificent, bright fall colors in our forests. They are where we get our maple syrup from, and they are an integral part of Minnesota's forests. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently posted some information about climate change in Minnesota that is frightening for Minnesotans who love their forests.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Bat Species Now On The Endangered Animal List?

It was announced earlier today that according to bringmethenews.com The United States Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal this month to “list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act — the proposal comes after an extensive review determined tricolored bat colonies have declined more than 90%.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy