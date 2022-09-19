Martinsville celebrates Bicentennial with music and fireworks

The City of Martinsville celebrated its 200th anniversary Saturday with music, entertainment, and fireworks.

The day began with music from the Martinsville Community Band and the Martinsville Community Choir, followed by the City Children's Choir.

Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin welcomed everyone in the audience.

Then it was time for the concerts to begin.

Local favorite Rose O'Neal started off the music. She was followed by The Woomblies Rock Orchestra, Creedence Revived.

Next was the group Barracuda followed by Clayton Anderson. After he finished, the sky lit up with fireworks.

During the day, there were a variety of food vendors along with bounce houses for young and old alike.