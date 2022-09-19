ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Netflix and Chills’: What’s coming to Netflix this Halloween

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9ybV_0i1RYATg00

( WXIN ) — Grab your popcorn, light a pumpkin-scented candle, and get ready to binge these Halloween movies coming to Netflix scarily soon!

Netflix and chills, anyone?

Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide

Here’s what to look out for (according to whatsonnetflix.com ):

  • DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story): September 21 (subject to change)
  • LOU : September 23
  • The Munsters: Sept. 27. Horror director/rocker Rob Zombie (“Halloween,” “The Devil’s Rejects”) takes a stab at a big-screen adaptation of the classic 1960s sitcom of the same name.
  • Phantom Pups (Season 1): September 30
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone : October 5
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series): October 7
  • The Midnight Club (Season 1) : October 7. Based on the 1994 book by horror novelist Christopher Pike, this 10-episode first season focuses on hospice patients telling ghastly tales at midnight. Director/creator Mike Flannigan (“Doctor Sleep,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) lends writing to most of the episodes.
  • Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) : October 13
  • The Curse of Bridge Hallow : October 14
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) :
  • The School for Good and Evil : October 19
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities : October 25-28. This anthology series created by Academy Award-winning director Del Toro features different horror creations by several filmmakers. Del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”) directs the first two episodes.
  • Daniel Spellbound (Season 1): October 27
  • Wendell and Wild : October 28. This stop-motion animated film from the director of 2009’s “Coraline,” is also written and produced by current horror darling Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Nope”). The series follows two demon brothers trying to cross over into the human world.
  • Wednesday : October TBD
  • 1899 : November 7
  • Capturing the Killer Nurse: November 11
  • Troll : December 1. A Netflix original monster movie featuring — you guessed it — a troll. Can the humans stop it from destruction?
  • Morbius: TBD

In case you’re wondering what’s leaving Netflix in October , you’ve got half a month to watch hit films like “Catch Me If You Can,” “Dirty Harry,” “Dumber and Dumber” and “I Am Legend.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot premieres

(NBC) — The new TV season gets underway Monday on NBC with the series premiere of “Quantum Leap,” an updated version of the ‘90s time travel adventure series. Being the face of NBC’s new “Quantum Leap” is heading spinning enough for series star Raymond Lee, but it is mind-blowing for his 3-year-old daughter to see […]
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
WTWO/WAWV

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Cabinet Of Curiosities#Academy Award
WTWO/WAWV

Fire disrupts school day at local elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Quabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road in regard […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mt. Vernon police officer arrested after incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call. Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
WTWO/WAWV

Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

11 all-time favorite TV sitcom dads

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The formula for a TV sitcom dad includes goofy one-liners that make their kids cringe, actions filled with good intentions yet cause a major uproar, and surprisingly helpful advice when quirky nonsense is expected. With the Fall TV lineup just announced, let’s take a look at some of the most prominent […]
TV SERIES
WTWO/WAWV

Outside threat causes Oblong Schools to go on lockdown

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Oblong High School and grade school buildings are on lockdown following a threat made through a phone call. According to the Oblong CUSD #4 Superintendent Michelle Meese, an outside phone call was made to the high school that was threatening, causing the lockdown. Meese reports that both buildings are secure and […]
OBLONG, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy