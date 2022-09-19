ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loan forgiveness: Don’t miss these four dates

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Mthp_0i1RY9gC00

(NEXSTAR) — As many as 43 million Americans are expected to have some or all of their federal student loans forgiven by the Biden administration in the coming weeks.

If you qualify, there are a few dates to be aware of to make sure you receive your loan relief.

October

According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 8 million borrowers may qualify for automatic student loan forgiveness based on data the department already has. For the remaining roughly 35 million borrowers, an application is required to receive relief.

An exact date for when that application will open hasn’t been released but the Education Department says you can expect it “by early October 2022.” It will initially be an online form with a paper version being made available “at a future date.”

IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who qualifies and when payments will happen

You can register to be notified when the application is available through the Department of Education by filling out this form .

November 15

To receive your student loan forgiveness before the payment pause ends (more on that in a moment), the Education Department recommends applying for relief before November 15.

Doing so will ensure you receive your loan discharge before regular payments resume and interest begins accruing again.

Here’s how much student loan forgiveness you’ll receive, and when you’ll see it

Officials say borrowers will see forgiveness applied to their loan balances within four to six weeks after completing the application.

January 1, 2023

If your entire loan balance won’t be erased – which is likely for some 23 million borrowers – President Biden has extended the payment pause through the end of the year.

But come Jan. 1, 2023, interest will begin accruing again, and regular payments will resume. He has indicated the pause will not be extended again.

December 31, 2023

As of now, borrowers will have until the end of 2023 to apply for this one-time student loan forgiveness, according to the Department of Education.

Exact details about how the federal debt forgiveness will be administered haven’t been released yet. We do know that loan type and your income impact your eligibility for loan relief, and that you could see as much as $20,000 in forgiveness .

Nearly half of people who choose these college majors regret it, federal survey finds

Once you’ve applied for and been approved for student loan forgiveness, the Education Department says your loan servicer will notify you when relief has been applied to your account.

In addition to student loan forgiveness, the Biden administration has proposed a new rule to change to create a new income-driven repayment plan that will substantially reduce future monthly payments for lower- and middle-income borrowers, and proposed long-term changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Loan Application#Federal Student Loans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Student Loan Debt#Americans#The Education Department
WTWO/WAWV

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road in regard […]
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Officer injured while chasing man with guitar, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an officer injured themselves while chasing a man who was beforehand strumming a guitar while riding a bicycle in the middle of a street. Officers say they saw the man riding down N Evans Avenue while playing guitar. According to EPD, officers turned on their emergency […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mt. Vernon police officer arrested after incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call. Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Outside threat causes Oblong Schools to go on lockdown

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Oblong High School and grade school buildings are on lockdown following a threat made through a phone call. According to the Oblong CUSD #4 Superintendent Michelle Meese, an outside phone call was made to the high school that was threatening, causing the lockdown. Meese reports that both buildings are secure and […]
OBLONG, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy