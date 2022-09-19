Read full article on original website
David Jason Reddinger, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jason Reddinger, 52, transitioned to The God-spirit and siblings, Karen and Brian, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Welcoming him lovingly and with open hearts were his grandparents, Grace and Michael Bundy and Dorothy and Harry Reddinger. David was born May 10,...
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
Michael John Bruno, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty”...
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
Michael Ray Stull II, Orwell, Ohio
ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Michael Ray Stull II, age 28 of Orwell, Ohio, passed away suddenly Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1994 to Michael R. Stull and the late Yvonne Bailey. Michael was a loving and caring person who enjoyed the company of his...
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
Beckie R. Johannes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beckie R. Johannes, 54 of Austintown, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Born October 21, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Barry L. Hood and Marcella I. (Robinette) Sabol. Beckie was a...
Violet L. Martz, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Martz, 94, formerly of Lisbon, passed away quietly at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Martz was born November 30, 1927 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and...
Josephine T. Baker, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Josephine T. Baker, 93, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Briarfield Place. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Niles, a daughter of George and Ann Zajac Kral. Josephine received her Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and taught at Austintown schools...
Harry Howze, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Howze, 77 of Youngstown died Saturday evening, September 17, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman. Harry was born May 21, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas Washington and Anna Will (Adair) Howze and was a lifelong area resident. He was employed...
Regina E. “Jeannie” Sanko, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina E. “Jeannie” Sanko, 90 of Boardman, passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Jeannie was born February 3, 1932, the daughter of Eugene and Marie Amon Schneider and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated...
Margit B. Zielke, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margit B. Zielke, 85, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She was born January 16, 1937 in Lodz, Poland, a daughter of Rudolph and Wanda (Herman) Schuetz. Margit was a homemaker. She graduated high school in Germany and attended...
Lester Thomas “Tommy” Ledbetter, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Thomas “Tommy” Ledbetter, of Masury, Ohio, witnessed an eternal sunset on Sunday, September 18, 2022, while a patient in the Sharon Regional Health Care System, following a brief illness. He was 70. Tommy’s sunrise was March 13, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as...
Vicki Lynn (Slagle) Keene, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lynn (Slagle) Keene, 64, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mercy Health in Youngstown. She was born August 6, 1958, in Salem to Richard and Mary Leona (Bell) Slagle. Vicki was a graduate of South Range High School...
Randy Troy Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randy Troy Anderson, 68, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, August 24, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was born July 28, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jeanette Anderson. He was a graduate of South High School. He had worked...
Glenn M. Mosley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Glenn M. Mosley, Sr. will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Mosley departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The...
Gary William Elsbury, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary William Elsbury, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Barbara Elsbury. Following his graduation from Chaney High School, Gary attended Youngstown State and Akron University. After graduating from college,...
Thomas Andrew Krestel, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Andrew Krestel, 71, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family, Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, after a courageous one year battle with pancreatic cancer. On October 10, 1950, Tom was brought into the world by his grandfather, Dr. Henry Helling. He was...
