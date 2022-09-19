Read full article on original website
Related
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
Gov. Bill Lee calls for investigation into Vanderbilt transgender clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under […]
WYSH AM 1380
Proposed Constitutional amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor
(TN General Assembly press release) On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that establishes a framework for a temporary transition of power for the highest elected official in the state. If approved, the amendment would be invoked if the governor is temporarily incapacitated and unable to perform his or her duties, most likely due to a medical emergency. Tennessee is the only state that does not have a provision in its state constitution to address this issue.
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin finishes Tri-Cities tour
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee facing Bill Lee in November for Tennessee governor, finished a four-day campaign in East Tennessee Tuesday. Martin made 11 stops along several Tri-Cities communities ahead of the general election in just seven weeks. Martin, a newcomer to politics, will face Republican incumbent Bill Lee, who […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymix1041.com
Tennessee AG in coalition opposing use of system to track gun, ammo purchases by credit card companies
From Local 3 News: Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, along with Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a coalition of 24 states alerting the CEOs of three major credit card companies that the recent creation of a Merchant Category Code for the processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.
fox17.com
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
WDEF
Tennessee Amendment would clarify the chain of succession to Governor
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – What happens if the Governor suddenly has a stoke or needs surgery. Tennessee is the only state in the country that does not have a clear succession plan in it’s Constitution. Voters can remedy that in November. Right now, Tennessee law does put the...
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
RELATED PEOPLE
Amendment 3 to ban slavery from TN's constitution gets bipartisan support
Sometimes, when it comes to controversial topics, it feels like Tennessee Republicans and Democrats can't agree on anything. But an upcoming constitutional amendment may be a major exception.
floridianpress.com
Tennessee Transgender Health Clinic Sparks National Outrage
Last Tuesday, political figure Matt Walsh published investigative results regarding gender-transition surgeries performed on minors. The investigations, which focused on Vanderbilt University’s “Transgender Health Clinic”, have garnered national attention as they suggest that the largely irrevocable surgeries performed on minors are being primarily motivated by economic interests.
Tennessee Attorney General fights against credit card companies tracking gun purchases
Three major credit card companies announced they will start tracking people's gun purchases using merchant consumer codes in an effort to combat gun violence before it's committed, however state leaders and some gun owners believe it will cause more harm than good.
Will frozen embryo storage be impacted by Tennessee's abortion law?
A Cookeville woman who plans to start in vitro fertilization in Nashville fears providers can be prosecuted for discarding unused frozen embryos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths
The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners
Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
Tennessee Tribune
Six Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Graduate from the FBI National Academy
MEMPHIS, TN—The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 235 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:. Lieutenant Brent Anderson, Cookeville Police Department. Lieutenant Albert Bonner, Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Ty Burdine, Clarksville Police Department. Captain Robert Evans, Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Michael Foster, Spring Hill...
wvlt.tv
Special education changes coming after Tenn. Depart. of Education settles lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New changes and procedures are coming to Tennessee schools after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit in June. The changes largely come in the form of how the school systems will treat the response to intervention (RTI). The settlement declared that the status of...
Comments / 0