Tennessee State

WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee calls for investigation into Vanderbilt transgender clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under […]
WYSH AM 1380

Proposed Constitutional amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor

(TN General Assembly press release) On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that establishes a framework for a temporary transition of power for the highest elected official in the state. If approved, the amendment would be invoked if the governor is temporarily incapacitated and unable to perform his or her duties, most likely due to a medical emergency. Tennessee is the only state that does not have a provision in its state constitution to address this issue.
WJHL

Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin finishes Tri-Cities tour

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee facing Bill Lee in November for Tennessee governor, finished a four-day campaign in East Tennessee Tuesday. Martin made 11 stops along several Tri-Cities communities ahead of the general election in just seven weeks. Martin, a newcomer to politics, will face Republican incumbent Bill Lee, who […]
mymix1041.com

Tennessee AG in coalition opposing use of system to track gun, ammo purchases by credit card companies

From Local 3 News: Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, along with Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a coalition of 24 states alerting the CEOs of three major credit card companies that the recent creation of a Merchant Category Code for the processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.
fox17.com

Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
floridianpress.com

Tennessee Transgender Health Clinic Sparks National Outrage

Last Tuesday, political figure Matt Walsh published investigative results regarding gender-transition surgeries performed on minors. The investigations, which focused on Vanderbilt University’s “Transgender Health Clinic”, have garnered national attention as they suggest that the largely irrevocable surgeries performed on minors are being primarily motivated by economic interests.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths

The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Tennessee Tribune

Six Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Graduate from the FBI National Academy

MEMPHIS, TN—The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 235 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:. Lieutenant Brent Anderson, Cookeville Police Department. Lieutenant Albert Bonner, Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Ty Burdine, Clarksville Police Department. Captain Robert Evans, Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Michael Foster, Spring Hill...
