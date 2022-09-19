Read full article on original website
Disguised Eli Manning Tries Out for Penn State Football (Video)
The former Giants quarterback went undercover to a Nittany Lions walk-on clinic, with hilarious results.
SkySports
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady to meet in epic QB battle: NFL Week Three games live on Sky Sports
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady; two NFL all-time greats meet for only the fifth time in their respective Hall of Fame careers, live on Sky Sports this Sunday. The Week Three double-header live on Sky has been announced, with the Buffalo Bills (2-0) also travelling to the Miami Dolphins (2-0) in a clash of the two unbeaten AFC East teams outfits.
Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
NFL Fans Had One Major Problem With the ‘Monday Night Football’ Overlap Doubleheader
Many viewers were not happy with ESPN over a specific production technique
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette Apologizes to Fantasy Managers
Tampa Bay’s offense was particularly stagnant in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.
Digital Trends
DirecTV to reimburse NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers for Week 2 fumble
One of the most frustrating things about live sports in 2022 is that there still are exclusives to limit where, when, and how you can watch NFL games. To wit: NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows subscribers to watch out-of-market games, remains solely on DirecTV. And DirecTV has had problems delivering a quality product — which is even more annoying considering that it’s not just a subscription service like YouTube TV or even NFL+.
Vikings-Eagles won't get the 'Manningcast' treatment
It'll be Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on the call.
Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday
FOXBORO -- Vince Wilfork has a pair of Super Bowl rings from his career with the New England Patriots. On Saturday, he'll add a red jacket to his collectionWilfork will take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro on Saturday, after being voted in by fans in his first year of eligibility. Wilfork will become the 32nd member of the organization to go into the team's Hall of Fame, and is just the sixth player to be elected in their first year of eligibility.Given his massive impact on the New England defense for 11 years, it should...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay Explains Why He Gave The Ball To James Harden After His Interception: "He’s One Of My Favorite Players... I Get A Chance To Meet James Harden, A Hall Of Fame Basketball Player."
James Harden has been subjected to plenty of criticism over the last few years for his failures in the postseason. Harden is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of this generation and is one of the greatest scorers we have ever seen but the dip in his play come playoffs has led to him becoming one of the more disrespected players among the fans.
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Steelers-Browns ‘TNF’ Game Live
Two AFC North rivals collide as the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football! Tonight’s Thursday night game emanates from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns are hoping to rebound from a heartbreaking Week 2 loss to the New York Jets, while the Steelers look to do the same after a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Both teams enter tonight’s matchup at 1-1, with Cleveland defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and Pittsburgh scoring an upset victory over Joe Burrow and the Bengals during Kickoff Weekend. Which squad will exit Week 3 at 2-1? We’re...
Leonard Fournette has message for his fantasy owners
Leonard Fournette has been fairly productive to begin the 2022 season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 2-0 start. However, there is still one group of people that the star running back knows he needs to be better for — his fantasy owners. Fournette rushed for...
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's 'Slide' Admission
Cris Collinsworth provided football fans the information they've been waiting for when explaining the origin and recent disappearance of his vintage slide. On FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, the Sunday Night Football announcer told Kay Adams that his quirky camera entrance started because he needed to stay out of sight while Al Michaels gave his usual solo introduction.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady vs. QB gauntlet: TB12 set to face Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes next two games
The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.
Good Morning Football reveal major set location change for next week with NFL Network show on the road
POPULAR NFL Network show Good Morning Football is on the move. The daytime hit, hosted by Jamie Erdahl, has been a smash amongst football fans since its launch in 2016. With a hefty blend of news, features, and fantasy talk, GMFB has a loyal fanbase of NFL followers on both sides of the pond.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Terry's $1,000,000 jackpot up for grabs in NFL Week 3
There's a song called "If I had a million dollars" by the band Barenaked Ladies. It's a 90s-era throwback, and in it, the group sings about all the things they'd buy if they had — well, $1,000,000. Some things on that list? A house, an exotic pet, a Picasso.
