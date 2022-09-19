Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Senior-led Lynbrook is clicking
Patience has been preached and practiced at Lynbrook for a full generation – ever since boys’ soccer coach Josh Berlin began his tenure at the turn of the millennium. In more ways than one, adherence to the principle seems poised to pay off big this season, as Lynbrook’s opportunistic, control-style game has carried the Owls – back at full strength after an injury-induced early exit from last year’s playoffs – into a tie for second place in Nassau Conference A Central at 3-1, 5-1 overall.
Herald Community Newspapers
Clutch early wins for Hewlett
Jesse Corben didn’t mind waiting a few extra days to earn his first win as Hewlett’s boys’ soccer coach following 14 seasons as an assistant to Nick Lacetera. The Bulldogs defeated neighboring rival Lawrence, 4-2, on the road in the Conference A-Central opener Sept. 12, a little more than 24 hours after squandering a two-goal second-half lead at Plainedge in a non-league game. Hewlett then followed the victory over Lawrence with an impressive 3-0 win over South Side in its home opener Sept. 14.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport seeks another playoff run
The Freeport boys’ soccer team is looking to extend its postseason streak with a young team this fall. The Red Devils, who graduated 14 seniors from last season’s 8-3-4 team that fell to Uniondale in the Class AA quarterfinals, entered the week at 2-2 and will need a .500 or better record in a challenging conference to achieve a third straight playoff appearance. Fourth-year coach Craig Klasson has made reaching the postseason and competing for championships on a regular basis a major goal since he took over the program in 2019.
Herald Community Newspapers
Something fishy with East Meadow
That’s the rallying cry being used by the East Meadow boys’ soccer team as it tries to get out of the funk it has found itself in in recent seasons. The Jets have dropped four in a row after taking the season opener, including a 5-2 defeat against Hempstead last Saturday. The team’s only win was a 2-1 victory over Port Washington on Sept. 8 that ended a 12-game winless drought (0-8-4) that concluded the 2021 campaign.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mepham rolls past MacArthur
An early goal-line stand last Saturday triggered quite the turnaround for Mepham in its rematch with MacArthur from last season’s Conference II football playoff setback. After MacArthur reached the Mepham two-yard line with an over eight minute opening drive, senior linebacker RyanThier stuffed a fourth down run. The Mepham offense then drove 98-yards the other way capped by a Thier one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter that set the tone for a convincing 42-0 win 10 months after MacArthur had ended the Pirates’ 2021 season with a 21-18 win in the Conference II semifinals.
Herald Community Newspapers
Depth key ingredient for North Shore
It’s depth that will carry North Shore’s girls’ soccer team. In her 10-year stint on the Glen Head/Sea Cliff campus, coach Lauren Gotta hasn't seen as long a list of capable performers. The makeup is such that opponents can’t key on one or two stars, making the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Difficult beginning for Oceanside
Oceanside football finds itself in unfamiliar territory heading into this Saturday’s Conference I matchup at Plainview. The Sailors, who played in each of the past two county finals, are in jeopardy of losing three consecutive games for the first time since 2014 and for only the second time during head coach Rob Blount’s 14-year tenure. Last Friday evening they were unable to get on the scoreboard in a 34-0 loss to visiting Farmingdale.
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway hosts Fourth Battalion Parade
Nassau County’s Fourth Battalion Fire District marched through the streets of East Rockaway on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of their annual fire parade and drill exercise. The Battalion consists of five local fire departments including East Rockaway, Lynbrook, Rockville Centre, Malverne, and Lakeview. This year, additional fire companies from Hewlett, Oceanside, Uniondale, Albertson, and Long Beach, also joined in the festivities.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook swears in police officer
Decorated New York City Police Officer Joshua Crowley was patient and kept the faith in his quest for a position with the Lynbrook Police Department. Crowley, who grew up in Mastic and graduated from Eastport South Manor High School in 2012, left the NYPD to return to Long Island. Several departments jumped at the opportunity to hire him, including Nassau County and Garden City, who made offers.
eastendbeacon.com
Community Housing in the Spotlight
Pictured Above: The 37-unit Speonk Commons project, recently completed by Georgica Greens Ventures and the Southampton Housing Authority, is a mixture of shops and apartments adjacent to the Speonk Long Island Rail Road station. Local leaders on the South Fork began quantifying the need for affordable housing decades ago, but...
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
longisland.com
Cha Dao Bubble Tea Opens in Mineola
Bubble tea is another hot trend on Long Island with shops seemingly opening almost daily. The latest is Cha Dao Bubble Tea which opened in Mineola recently. Among the most popular is their classic and green bubble milk teas ($5), the Trioe of Milktea, made up of bubble tea, pudding, and herbal jelly ($6.20), the rose bubble green milk tea ($5), and the oolong milk tea with herbal jelly ($5).
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
queenoftheclick.com
Blue Bloods is Filming in Bay Ridge Today 9/21
Blue Bloods will be filming by St. Patrick’s Church on 4th Avenue and 95th Street today (Wednesday September 21st). They also have signs on Shore Road 79th – 83rd Street as well. Community Board 10 shared this:. Yesterday afternoon, the put cones up one side of 95th Street...
Snapchat Threat Leads To Extra Police At Walt Whitman High School
Extra police officers are on site at a Long Island school after it received threats of violence via Snapchat. Suffolk County Police were notified of the threat directed at Walt Whitham High School in Huntington Station by South Huntington Schools Superintendent Vito D’Elia on Monday, Sept. 19. Police said...
New Hyde Park man admits to driving drunk, high when he seriously injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man charged with seriously injuring a Nassau County police officer has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hempstead Town adopts temporary Five Towns building ban
The Town of Hempstead board voted unanimously to approve a temporary moratorium to halt building in what is known as the business overlay and transit-oriented development district in Inwood and North Lawrence. The Sept. 20 vote was much to the relief to the more than 100 Five Towns residents who...
27east.com
N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA
Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
Herald Community Newspapers
A Valley Stream man was charged and arrested after holding a woman at gunpoint
A Valley Stream man faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a shotgun, police say. Nassau County police were responding to a disturbance call when they found a 44-year-old woman and resident Tayarik Perez-Vargas of Liberty Boulevard in a heated argument that quickly escalated when Perez-Vargas grabbed a Stevens 320, 12-gauge shotgun and held it at gunpoint, police say. Police confiscated the firearm and arrested Perez-Vargas without incident.
