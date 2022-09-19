Patience has been preached and practiced at Lynbrook for a full generation – ever since boys’ soccer coach Josh Berlin began his tenure at the turn of the millennium. In more ways than one, adherence to the principle seems poised to pay off big this season, as Lynbrook’s opportunistic, control-style game has carried the Owls – back at full strength after an injury-induced early exit from last year’s playoffs – into a tie for second place in Nassau Conference A Central at 3-1, 5-1 overall.

LYNBROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO