2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
Dan Mullen praises Tennessee's passionate fan base, admits Rocky Top is 'kind of a catchy tune'
Dan Mullen has been to Tennessee enough that he can quickly recall the chorus to “Rocky Top.”. Mullen, between his time at Mississippi State, and Florida, understands the atmospheres around the SEC, and on the “College GameDay podcast,” he shared what makes Tennessee’s atmosphere unique. Mullen, who didn’t lose against Tennessee, said, “I always felt pretty comfortable going into that game” and even added that the Tennessee fight song is “kind of a catchy tune.”
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman "highly questionable" to play against Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will likely be without their top wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday when they take on rival Florida, sources tell WBIR. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Vols' 63-6 win against Akron this past Saturday. Sources said Tillman appears extremely unlikely to be able to go and would not be anywhere near 100% for the game.
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
California DL Target Lafitte Talks Vols, Recruitment, More
Ontario (Calif.) defensive lineman Deijon Lafitte is as hot as any recruit in the country currently. With multiple major Power Five offers rolling in, Lafitte talks about the recruiting surge, including the recent offers, the Vols, and much more. "The beginning of my recruiting process was ...
Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game
The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
Tennessee football made the wrong uniform choice for Florida
Even if you don’t believe in it, covering your bases superstitiously is never a bad idea. Tennessee football has decided to throw that out the window for when they face the Florida Gators Saturday, and that may not be a good idea for them. The Vols revealed their uniform...
Tennessee football vs. Florida: 15 best celebrity guest picker options for College GameDay
Country music and sports legends run deep in East Tennessee. That’s why with College GameDay headed to Knoxville this weekend for the matchup between Tennessee football and the Florida Gators, there is a plethora of celebrities the crew can choose from to find their celebrity guest picker. Who’s the best option, though?
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old SEC rivals meet again on Rocky Top, this time in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams as No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Tennessee comes in at a perfect 3-0 and with a win over a ranked Pittsburgh team, while Florida sits ...
Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition is Saturday
This Saturday, September 24th, the Clinton High School Band will host the Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition at Dragon Stadium, located behind the Clinton Community Center in downtown Clinton. 16 marching bands from Tennessee will be competing against each other in areas such as music ensemble, musical effect, visual...
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, of Oak Ridge
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and lived in Centerburg, Ohio until 1990 when she moved to Oak Ridge, TN. She was...
Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton
Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton. Larry was born March 17, 1952, in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Merida and Flora Hicks Ooten. Throughout his life Larry loved going fishing with his dad, playing cards with anyone, going to flea markets, an avid dog lover, antique cars, and going to car shows. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Cecil Ooten; sisters, Joyce O’Conner, Katherine Ooten, and Phyllis Ooten; brother-in-law, Hubert Watson.
Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton
Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 30, 1939 in the Dutch Valley community where she lived her whole life. She was a loving and devoted wife to J.L. Pack for 46 years, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family immensely. She was a co-owner of Nola & Glenna’s Upholstery in the Marlow community for over 20 years. Glenna sang for the Lord her whole life as part of the Wilson Sisters group and was a longtime and faithful member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She was always trying to help her family and others, whether it be by providing a meal, a helping hand, or prayers for anyone in need. Her family will miss her greatly, but is joyful in knowing she’s now with her Savior.
David Lee Nelson, 62, of Clinton
David Lee Nelson, age 62, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away on September 19, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN of COVID. He was born November 20, 1959 to parents Leonard and Margaret Nelson. He graduated from Oliver Springs High School and did not miss a...
Wicked Hubz is Open on North Central
You know something’s different about the place when you get to the front door of Wicked Hubz and see the hours posted, “Open Most days about 9 or 10, Occasionally as early as 7, but SOMEDAYS as late as 12 or 1. We close about 5:30 or 6, Occasionally about 4 or 5, But Sometimes as late as 11 or 12.” The tone continues inside the doors at 2300 North Central Street, Suite 103, where owners Jeff Tucker and Scott Porch are having fun following their passion for electric bikes.
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton
Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born June 21, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Kathleen Fulton. Robert owned and operated Fulton TV Sales and Service in Clinton and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was an avid fisherman that also enjoyed playing golf and hunting off his back porch. David was a member of Clinton Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Angelina “Tina” Fulton, sister, Jackie Robertson.
The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan
Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
