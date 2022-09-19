ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen praises Tennessee's passionate fan base, admits Rocky Top is 'kind of a catchy tune'

Dan Mullen has been to Tennessee enough that he can quickly recall the chorus to “Rocky Top.”. Mullen, between his time at Mississippi State, and Florida, understands the atmospheres around the SEC, and on the “College GameDay podcast,” he shared what makes Tennessee’s atmosphere unique. Mullen, who didn’t lose against Tennessee, said, “I always felt pretty comfortable going into that game” and even added that the Tennessee fight song is “kind of a catchy tune.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman "highly questionable" to play against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will likely be without their top wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday when they take on rival Florida, sources tell WBIR. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Vols' 63-6 win against Akron this past Saturday. Sources said Tillman appears extremely unlikely to be able to go and would not be anywhere near 100% for the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game

The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition is Saturday

This Saturday, September 24th, the Clinton High School Band will host the Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition at Dragon Stadium, located behind the Clinton Community Center in downtown Clinton. 16 marching bands from Tennessee will be competing against each other in areas such as music ensemble, musical effect, visual...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, of Oak Ridge

Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and lived in Centerburg, Ohio until 1990 when she moved to Oak Ridge, TN. She was...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton

Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton. Larry was born March 17, 1952, in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Merida and Flora Hicks Ooten. Throughout his life Larry loved going fishing with his dad, playing cards with anyone, going to flea markets, an avid dog lover, antique cars, and going to car shows. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Cecil Ooten; sisters, Joyce O’Conner, Katherine Ooten, and Phyllis Ooten; brother-in-law, Hubert Watson.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton

Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 30, 1939 in the Dutch Valley community where she lived her whole life. She was a loving and devoted wife to J.L. Pack for 46 years, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family immensely. She was a co-owner of Nola & Glenna’s Upholstery in the Marlow community for over 20 years. Glenna sang for the Lord her whole life as part of the Wilson Sisters group and was a longtime and faithful member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She was always trying to help her family and others, whether it be by providing a meal, a helping hand, or prayers for anyone in need. Her family will miss her greatly, but is joyful in knowing she’s now with her Savior.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

David Lee Nelson, 62, of Clinton

David Lee Nelson, age 62, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away on September 19, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN of COVID. He was born November 20, 1959 to parents Leonard and Margaret Nelson. He graduated from Oliver Springs High School and did not miss a...
CLINTON, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Wicked Hubz is Open on North Central

You know something’s different about the place when you get to the front door of Wicked Hubz and see the hours posted, “Open Most days about 9 or 10, Occasionally as early as 7, but SOMEDAYS as late as 12 or 1. We close about 5:30 or 6, Occasionally about 4 or 5, But Sometimes as late as 11 or 12.” The tone continues inside the doors at 2300 North Central Street, Suite 103, where owners Jeff Tucker and Scott Porch are having fun following their passion for electric bikes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton

Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born June 21, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Kathleen Fulton. Robert owned and operated Fulton TV Sales and Service in Clinton and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was an avid fisherman that also enjoyed playing golf and hunting off his back porch. David was a member of Clinton Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Angelina “Tina” Fulton, sister, Jackie Robertson.
CLINTON, TN
harlanenterprise.net

The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan

Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
HARLAN, KY

