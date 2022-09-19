OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.

