Oak Ridge, TN

wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by Car in Harriman

Harriman police fire and rescue squad are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car around the 1900 block of Highway 27 North. Reports are that one person is dead. Northbound lanes are closed at this time near the Shiloh Market. When we receive more information we will share it with you.
HARRIMAN, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
wvlt.tv

Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Couple arrested on car theft charges after 4-county manhunt

A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Community reflects on Oak Ridge teacher’s life and generosity

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Missing Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe

From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
DAYTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting

Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
CARYVILLE, TN

