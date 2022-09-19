Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge. The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case. Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
bbbtv12.com
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by Car in Harriman
Harriman police fire and rescue squad are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car around the 1900 block of Highway 27 North. Reports are that one person is dead. Northbound lanes are closed at this time near the Shiloh Market. When we receive more information we will share it with you.
Knoxville mother mourning after losing son, father in fire
A mother is in mourning after her son and father died in a house fire on Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
KPD: Mock active shooter exercise to take place at West Town Mall Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several Knoxville first response agencies are participating in an active shooter training exercise at West Town Mall on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The exercise will begin after the mall closes at 6 p.m. Officers will begin closing the JCPenny parking lot...
Man sentenced to almost 15 years after killing pregnant Jefferson County mom, toddler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The driver who was convicted of killing a mother, her unborn child and her son in Jefferson County in 2019 has been sentenced. William Phillips was found guilty on multiple counts of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment on June 11, 2022. Phillips was sentenced to almost...
Hamblen County officers and nurse commended for saving inmate’s life
Two Hamblen County officers and a nurse received recognition for their efforts to save the life of an inmate who was overdosing at Hamblen County Jail according to the Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
WYSH AM 1380
Couple arrested on car theft charges after 4-county manhunt
A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the...
WATE
Community reflects on Oak Ridge teacher’s life and generosity
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.
WATE
Missing Knoxville teen found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
wvlt.tv
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-day manhunt ended in a husband and wife being arrested and charged in an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A large-scale manhunt that spanned over four counties by multiple agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 20 resulted in Christopher...
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
Jefferson City man sentenced after crash killed pregnant mom, 2-year-old
The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.
mymix1041.com
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened...
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
